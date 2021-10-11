CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Police search for hit-and-run driver in South Philly, bicyclist injured

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sw7yD_0cNT3MBv00

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver in South Philadelphia who injured a bicyclist.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday on South 8th and West Ritner streets.

Police say a 41-year-old man was riding his bicycle when he was struck.

One of the victim's shoes and the bicycle seat from the bike he was riding when he was hit were still on South 8th Street on Monday morning.

Action News obtained surveillance video of Sunday's incident.

Surveillance Video of Hit-and-Run:

Surveillance video shows the hit-and-run crash on South 8th and West Ritner streets.

Police radio at the time was heard saying, "Patient flew about 20 feet in the air." Action News was told the impact of the crash caused the bicyclist to be thrown approximately 50 feet.

Police say the victim was hit by what is believed to be a black car that didn't stop.

Roughly 10 seconds later, an officer stopped at the scene and located the victim.

The 41-year-old was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

"I heard a big boom and at first I thought it was a bus maybe hit the bump," Robert Campbell, a South Philadelphia block captain, said.

Campbell says hit-and-run drivers are one of the problems they're facing in the area.

"It's just dangerous down here; they hit cars, they keep on going, they never stop. You got to catch them," Campbell said.

While the bicyclist survived, the 6abc Data Journalism Team discovered that the number of cyclists getting hit and killed is increasing.

The Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia reports that seven bicyclists have been hit and killed so far this year.

That's up 75% from four bicyclists hit and killed this time last year.

It's also the highest number since the Coalition started reporting this data in 2016.

Police say they will continue checking surveillance cameras in the area.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Folcroft, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Philly#South Philadelphia#Cyclist#Bicyclists#Police#Traffic Accident#Action News#Data Journalism Team#Coalition#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
57K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy