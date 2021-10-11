Weather issue delays Bills-Chiefs game at halftime

A week after scoring touchdowns with video-game ease against the Eagles, Mahomes and Co. looked unusually out of sync at Arrowhead. Sometimes, drops were the culprit. Other times, Mahomes himself threw off-balance for no good reason. They flashed some red-zone creativity and looked primed for a potential shootout early, but they just never got into a rhythm. Edwards-Helaire struggled before leaving with a knee injury, so Mahomes was the only real threat on the ground, and not even Tyreek Hill or Travis Kelce could find much room deep downfield. As for their defense, it came up with a key stop or two, but it also looked like the absolute sieve it is for chunks of play. Tyrann Mathieu was left to watch with his arms up in frustration as Allen torched the secondary in each quarter, and Daniel Sorensen found himself on the wrong end of maybe a half-dozen deep balls.
