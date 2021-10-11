CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Weather issue delays Bills-Chiefs game at halftime

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 5 days ago

Thunderstorms delayed Sunday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at halftime in Kansas City, Mo. Fans at Arrowhead Stadium were instructed to take cover within the stadium concourse. The Bills led 24-13 halftime lead, scoring on four of their five first-half possessions as Josh Allen...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
the buffalo bills

Game Preview | Bills at Chiefs | Week 5

Maddy Glab breaks down this week's matchup as the Buffalo Bills take their top-ranked defense into Kansas City for a Sunday night showdown against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.
NFL
chatsports.com

Plenty of Buffalo Bills on injury list ahead of Kansas City Chiefs game

The Buffalo Bills may have coasted to a win on a rainy afternoon last Sunday, but they didn’t emerge from their game unscathed. Several players popped up on the injury report after Wednesday’s practice, and three starters worked off to the side all day. The first is Matt Milano (hamstring), who was already listed as day-to-day. It’ll be a stretch to see if he can loosen up in time for the game, but at least he has an extra seven hours to recover with Buffalo’s late start. The second is Greg Rousseau (toe). The toe injury wasn’t known during or after the game, but may explain why Rousseau only played a season-low 38 percent of snaps in the win.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
NBC Sports

Sunday Night Football: Bills lead Chiefs 24-13 at halftime

Kansas City’s defense is struggling once again and Buffalo is taking full advantage of it. Josh Allen is averaging 15.6 yards per attempt and 31.3 yards per completion as the Bills lead the Chiefs 24-13 at halftime of Sunday Night Football. Allen’s latest long completion gave Buffalo a 14-point lead...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#American Football#Bills Chiefs#The Buffalo Bills#The Kansas City Chiefs
audacy.com

Game night: Bills trail Chiefs 10-7 in second quarter

It is a rematch that many football fans have already been looking forward to this season. Coming off three-straight blowout wins after a season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Buffalo Bills will face their toughest challenge to date, as they head to Kansas City for a Week 5 matchup with the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL
Buffalo News

Bills at Chiefs: Your guide to Sunday's game

The Buffalo Bills head to Kansas City for a prime-time rematch of the AFC title game against the Chiefs. Game time is at 8:20 p.m. in Arrowhead Stadium. Fourth downs have become a point of pride for Bills' defense – and litmus test for the offense. Jay Skurski. A culture...
NFL
the buffalo bills

Bills 38, Chiefs 20 | Game recap, highlights & photos

Bills are now 4-1 and lead the AFC East by two games (New England is 2-3 in second place) Bills have produced at least 35 points in four consecutive games for just the second time in franchise history (games 10-13 in 2004) Bills set an NFL record for taking a...
NFL
clevelandstar.com

NFL roundup: Bills topple Chiefs in AFC title game rematch

Josh Allen passed for 315 yards and added 59 yards rushing Sunday as the Buffalo Bills' top-ranked defense stuffed Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 38-20 in soggy Kansas City, Mo. The victory avenged the Bills' 38-24 loss to the Chiefs in last year's AFC championship game and kept...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WIBW

Chiefs return to the field after an extensive weather delay

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - After nearly an hour long wait, the Kansas City Chiefs returned to the field to play the Buffalo Bills. After the end of the first half, the Sunday Night Football match-up between the Chiefs and the Bills was delayed due to inclement weather. Lightning strikes could be seen outside of the stadium.
NFL
arrowheadaddict.com

What time is the Chiefs game today vs Bills?

The Kansas City Chiefs are 2-2 and will be facing the Buffalo Bills in week five of NFL action. We have all the details for you, whether you are heading to the game at Arrowhead Stadium (bring a poncho) or watching from home. This is an absolutely crucial matchup for...
NFL
Buffalo News

Observations: Severe weather delay doesn't deter Bills in a statement win over Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Hopefully you put on a pot of coffee Sunday night. The Buffalo Bills’ prime-time showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs dragged into Monday morning because of a weather delay at halftime. Lightning was followed by heavy rain, forcing the game to be stopped and sending fans scurrying to the concourses for cover.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: Bills roll over Chiefs in AFC title game rematch

A week after scoring touchdowns with video-game ease against the Eagles, Mahomes and Co. looked unusually out of sync at Arrowhead. Sometimes, drops were the culprit. Other times, Mahomes himself threw off-balance for no good reason. They flashed some red-zone creativity and looked primed for a potential shootout early, but they just never got into a rhythm. Edwards-Helaire struggled before leaving with a knee injury, so Mahomes was the only real threat on the ground, and not even Tyreek Hill or Travis Kelce could find much room deep downfield. As for their defense, it came up with a key stop or two, but it also looked like the absolute sieve it is for chunks of play. Tyrann Mathieu was left to watch with his arms up in frustration as Allen torched the secondary in each quarter, and Daniel Sorensen found himself on the wrong end of maybe a half-dozen deep balls.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy