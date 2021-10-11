CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

2021 Boston Marathon Preview: What To Watch For

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S1RgP_0cNSyqJ600

HOPKINTON (CBS) – It’s been two-and-a-half years, but the Boston Marathon is back after 910 days, with a once-in-a-lifetime race in October. It’s the biggest event in Boston since the pandemic began.

This race is also special because it’s a milestone year – the 125th running of the marathon.

There are also several changes this year – a smaller field, no Athlete’s Village, different start times and the first rolling start in Boston Marathon history.

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

There are just 18,252 runners on the course this year and they’ll all leave Hopkinton in a staggered start, so you won’t see large waves of runners taking off.

The marathon is also starting earlier this year and there’s a new order of start times.

8:02 a.m. Wheelchair Men
8:05 a.m. Wheelchair Women
8:30 a.m. Handcycle and Duo Teams
8:37 a.m. Professional Men
8:45 a.m. Professional Women
8:50 a.m. Para Athletes
9:00 a.m. to Noon : Rolling start for all runners

The most notable change is that the professional men are now starting before the women. All runners will also have to be vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19.

13 FORMER CHAMPIONS

In the professional races, 13 former champions will be back.

Four of the last five women’s winners are running Monday – American Desiree Linden (2018), Kenyan Edna Kiplagat (2017), Kenyan Caroline Rotich (2015), and Atsede Baysa of Ethiopia (2016).

Three men’s champions with lifetime bests under 2:07:30 return looking for a second Boston title – Kenya’s Geoffrey Kirui (2017), Lemi Berhanu from Ethiopia, (2016) and Japan’s Yuki Kawauchi (2018).

In the women’s wheelchair race, two-time champion and course record holder Manuela Schär of Switzerland will be back to defend her title. Schär won Boston in 2017 and 2019 and is the only woman ever to have clocked a sub-1:30 marathon. She’ll be challenged by five-time Boston champion Tatyana McFadden.

On the men’s side, four champions are back, led by defending champion Daniel Romanchuk of Illinois. Course record holder Marcel Hug of Switzerland returns looking for his fifth victory, having won four straight Boston Marathons from 2015 through 2018. Ernst van Dyk of South Africa, the most decorated champion in race history with ten titles, is also returning, alongside 2012 winner and former course record holder Josh Cassidy of Canada.

Monday will be the fourth marathon in 16 days for both Romanchuk and McFadden. Both won at the Chicago Marathon Sunday morning before getting on a plane to Boston.

They both also raced in London last weekend, and Berlin the previous weekend.

WHO TO WATCH

Running legend Shalane Flanagan is coming out of retirement to run Boston, and several other marathons again. The Marblehead native is running six World Marathon Majors in just seven weeks. Boston is fourth on her list and comes just a day after she ran the Chicago Marathon.

The most well-known runner in the field might be Danica Patrick . Three years after she retired from professional auto racing, Patrick is running her first marathon ever Monday. She’s the captain of the Light Foundation marathon team.

Former Patriots fullback James Develin is running for the Joe Andruzzi Foundation.

ROADS CLOSED

Streets through eight cities and towns on the Boston Marathon route will be closed to traffic on Monday and parking will be restricted for days in many spots. For more information, click here .

WEATHER FORECAST

Weather will not be a factor in this year’s race. Expect spotty, light rain early, then it will be dry Monday. See the detailed forecast here .

For more information on the race, check out the Boston Athletic Association’s 2021 guide .

You can watch the Boston Marathon live on Monday, October 11 on CBSBoston.com and WBZ-TV. Coverage starts at 4:30 a.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
lakeplacidnews.com

Wilmington runner to compete in Boston Marathon

WILMINGTON — Wilmington resident Drew Lavin just hit his 1,200-day streak of running, and he’s running with a purpose — Lavin is racing in his second Boston Marathon on Oct. 11 — his first one in person. Lavin has been training for marathons for the last several years, and he...
WILMINGTON, NY
TechRadar

How to watch Chicago and Boston Marathon 2021 live streams online from anywhere

The first ever World Marathon Majors double-header takes us to Beantown from the Windy City in 24 hours. Both races had to be cancelled last year, snapping a 43-year streak for the Chicago event and a historic 123-year streak for Boston, home of the world's oldest annual marathon. So read on as our guide explains how to watch a 2021 Chicago and Boston Marathon live stream from anywhere in the world on Sunday and Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berlin, MA
City
Boston, MA
City
Hopkinton, MA
State
Illinois State
City
Marblehead, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danica Patrick
Person
Tatyana Mcfadden
Person
Shalane Flanagan
Person
Yuki Kawauchi
Person
Manuela Schär
Person
Desiree Linden
Person
Edna Kiplagat
POPSUGAR

Major Marathons Are Back! Watch Ruth Chepngetich and Diana Kipyogei Win in Chicago and Boston

It'd been almost two years since a major marathon took place in the United States, but the wait is officially over. Ruth Chepngetich won the Chicago Marathon on Sunday and fellow Kenyan Diana Kipyogei (making her major-marathon debut!) came in first in the Boston Marathon on Monday, as the two iconic races went back-to-back to kick off an abbreviated 2021 marathon season in the US.
CHICAGO, IL
KFVS12

Jonesboro woman completes Boston Marathon

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - This year the Boston Marathon returned for its 125th year with a Jonesboro resident participating. The employees at Hilltop Family Dentistry watched as one of their workers prepared for the Boston Marathon. Monday, they saw all that hard work cross the finish line. “It is challenging...
JONESBORO, AR
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
38K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy