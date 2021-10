Michaela Gibbons ’22 (She/Her) The college therapists I have seen have each explicitly expressed to me in our private sessions that Davidson College is not a conducive environment for mental health. This sentiment usually comes up after I let the counselor know that I have been struggling with my mental well-being and am looking for support. The counselors I saw hopelessly acted as if it was the nature of this institution and not the environment we have created. Consequently, there was nothing I could do but endure. Now, I am a senior and unwilling to put up with the malfeasances that I’ve seen for the last three years. The institution’s successes can no longer come at the expense of students’ well-being.

DAVIDSON, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO