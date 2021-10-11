CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Allstate to Sell Northbrook Headquarters in Strong Endorsement of Hybrid Work

Insurance Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllstate Corp. plans to sell its headquarters building, marking the U.S. finance industry’s firmest endorsement yet of the desire to offer hybrid work after the pandemic. With many employees choosing to work remotely, the insurance giant will sell its offices in Northbrook, Illinois, according to an emailed statement Friday. The complex in a Chicago suburb has several buildings that total 1.9 million square feet on a 186-acre (75 hectares), Allstate has said in regulatory filings.

