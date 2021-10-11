Conflicting court ruling in Texas over abortions confuse doctors
HOUSTON, Texas - Two court rulings in one week over the controversial Texas abortion law have providers questioning how to proceed. Last Tuesday, a federal judge temporarily blocked enforcement of the law. But on Friday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allowed the near-total abortion ban - the strictest in the nation - to again be enforced. The law bans almost all abortions, even in cases of rape and incest.www.austinnews.net
