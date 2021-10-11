CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Best performances

By StatBot
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

CBC digs out of hole in second half to tie Edwardsville Area boys soccer rankings, Week 6 Boys soccer notebook: CBC turns page on trying 2020 season Top 10 schedule, results Best performances. Best performances (2 Goal Minimum) PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG. Jake Pollock, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 10/5)510. Edi Mahmutovic, Affton...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Journal

Poll: Vote for South Jersey football's best performance for Week 5

Who had the best week in South Jersey high school football?. The poll is at the end of the story. If the poll isn't visible, please refresh your browser. Austin Leyman, Woodstown.The senior packed the stat sheet with a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown, seven tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recover in a 42-8 win over Penns Grove, the Wolverines' first over the Red Devils since 2016.
HIGH SCHOOL
concordia.edu

Ghormley, Legette have career-best performances in battle against Southwestern

AUSTIN, Texas – Sarah Ghormley and Alyssa Legette each had personal-best achievements and recorded double-doubles, but it was not enough for the Concordia Texas volleyball team, falling to Southwestern in a five-set heartbreaker on Wednesday. The Tornados closed out their four-game homestand, welcoming non-conference foe Southwestern into town. Concordia Texas...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
reviewjournal.com

Tuesday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances

Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:. Fernando Alas, Equipo Academy — The senior had three goals and four assists in an 8-2 win over Boulder City. Mauricio Camarena, Legacy — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 6-3 win over Del Sol. Chase Ciobanu, Liberty...
BOULDER CITY, NV
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Goal-line stand gives Seckman first win over Fox in 15 years

IMPERIAL — It was the play of a lifetime, and Seckman High senior Matthew Bonebrake made the most of it. After Fox drove the ball to the Jaguars’ 3-yard line with 4 seconds left trailing by seven, Bonebrake came up with a game-saving pass breakup in the end zone to clinch Seckman’s 20-13 victory over its intra-district rival in a nonconference football game Friday night.
IMPERIAL, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Mizzou vs. Texas A&M: Five things to watch

The game within the game features an interesting chess match: Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko versus Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz, who serves as his own offensive coordinator. It’s the third career meeting between the two play-callers, with each coach owning a victory. In 2016, Drinkwitz served as North Carolina State’s offensive coordinator, matched against Elko’s Wake Forest defense. Drinkwitz’s balanced attack went for 200 rushing yards and 327 passing yards in a 33-16 victory, shredding Wake for 6.9 yards per play, N.C. State’s most potent offensive day against an ACC team in Drinkwitz’s three seasons there. QB Ryan Finley threw 36 passes that day but only three screens, instead targeting Wake with intermediate to deeper throws. Wake managed only four pressures and one hit against Wolfpack protection. A year later, Elko’s Notre Dame defense held Drinkwitz’s N.C. State offense to just 50 rushing yards and 213 passing yards in a 35-14 Irish win. Notre Dame pressured Finley 17 times but only blitzed on eight of his 38 drop-back passes, resulting in six pressures and an interception returned for a touchdown. Drinkwitz studied both games this week. In A&M’s win over Alabama on Saturday, he noticed Elko used the same blitz pattern he called in one of the N.C. State matchups. Don’t be surprised to see Drinkwitz dig into his bag of tricks and challenge Elko’s defense with an aggressive game plan, similar to last year’s trick LSU game, when Mizzou opened the game with a flea flicker. The Elko-Drinkwitz showdown will go a long way toward deciding who wins Part 3 of their series.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roxana
Person
Al Davis
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Top 10 schedule, results

1. Eureka (25-2) was idle. 2. Washington (28-5) was idle. 3. Summit (28-2) was idle. 4. Marquette (25-8) was idle. 5. Fort Zumwalt West (21-9) was idle. 6. Parkway South (21-8) was idle. 7. Hillsboro (24-7) def. Windsor (Imperial) (17-8), 12-0. 8. Lafayette (16-13) was idle. 9. Francis Howell Central...
SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Missouri State, ranked 10th, is off to a 10-1 start in men's soccer

Ranked 10th in NCAA Division I, the Missouri State men’s soccer team kicks off the second half of its Missouri Valley Conference schedule at 2 p.m. Sunday when it hosts Southern Illinois University Edwardsville at Allison South Stadium. The Bears (10-1, 5-0) opened league play with a 1-0 win in...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Chicago uses stellar defensive effort to rout Phoenix 86-50

CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper provided the offense and the Chicago Sky used a dominant defensive effort to move within a win of the franchise’s first WNBA championship. Copper scored 20 of her 22 points in the first half and Chicago routed the Phoenix Mercury 86-50 on Friday night in Game 3 of the finals.
NBA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

South Carolina awards Staley 7-year, $22.4 million contract

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — It certainly was a big day for Dawn Staley. South Carolina's national championship coach thought it was just as important for women's basketball and gender equity. Staley and the school announced a new, seven-year contract that will pay her $2.9 million this season and grow to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University City#St Louis#Cbc#Affton#Columbia#Sluh#Maplewood Rh#Metro#Cardinals Of Arozarena
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

John Burroughs' Kantrovitz wins Class 3 singles title; St. Joseph's Choate falls one win short of four-peat

John Burroughs senior Emily Kantrovitz said she was happy with the rain — and more than happy with the results of her final high school tennis tournament. All of the Class 3 and Class 2 matches in the Missouri girls tennis individual state tournament Thursday and Friday were played indoors at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield because of rain.
TENNIS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Peete comes up big as Duchesne rolls past Winfield

WINFIELD — Duchesne High junior Terrell Peete knows what to do with the football when he has it in his hands. Peete scored four touchdowns and threw for another to spark the Pioneers to a 62-0 win over Winfield on a cold, rainy Friday night. Peete caught touchdown passes of...
WINFIELD, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Marshall scores on first 6 drives in 49-21 rout of N. Texas

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Grant Wells passed for 323 yards and two touchdowns, ran for three more and Marshall routed North Texas 49-21 on Friday night. Marshall (4-3, 2-1 Conference USA) scored touchdowns on six consecutive possessions in the first half with Wells, who completed 24 of 32 passes, connecting with eight receivers. The defense forced five punts and five turnovers on downs on 14 North Texas drives.
TEXAS STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Toronto hosts Washington to tip off season

LINE: Raptors -3.5; over/under is 220. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors host the Washington Wizards in the season opener. Arenado should have the right to sign off on new Cardinals manager. BenFred: Cardinals’ ‘philosophical’ reasons for firing Shildt sound a lot more like manager wound up on wrong side of...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Sports
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Charlotte hosts Indiana for season opener

LINE: Hornets -2.5; over/under is 228.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Charlotte Hornets start the season at home against the Indiana Pacers. Arenado should have the right to sign off on new Cardinals manager. BenFred: Cardinals’ ‘philosophical’ reasons for firing Shildt sound a lot more like manager wound up on wrong side...
NBA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Milwaukee hosts Brooklyn to tip off season

LINE: Bucks -1; over/under is 239.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks host the Brooklyn Nets for the season opener. Arenado should have the right to sign off on new Cardinals manager. BenFred: Cardinals’ ‘philosophical’ reasons for firing Shildt sound a lot more like manager wound up on wrong side of...
NBA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Memphis hosts Cleveland to begin season

LINE: Grizzlies -8; over/under is 217.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the season opener. Arenado should have the right to sign off on new Cardinals manager. BenFred: Cardinals’ ‘philosophical’ reasons for firing Shildt sound a lot more like manager wound up on wrong side of...
NBA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

San Antonio hosts Orlando to begin season

LINE: Spurs -5.5; over/under is 215.5. BOTTOM LINE: The San Antonio Spurs begin the season at home against the Orlando Magic. Arenado should have the right to sign off on new Cardinals manager. BenFred: Cardinals’ ‘philosophical’ reasons for firing Shildt sound a lot more like manager wound up on wrong...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy