Fundraiser aims to send Friendswood, Dickinson dancers to Ireland

Two Friendswood siblings and a Dickinson teenager will perform their Irish dance routines at a “World’s Party” fundraiser to be held 5-8 p.m. Jan. 15 at Bay Area Harbour Playhouse in Dickinson.

“Funds will help cover expenses for them to travel to Killarney, Ireland, this spring to compete in the Irish Dance World Championships,” said Bennie Nipper, the theater’s artistic director.

“A ‘World’s Party’ is a fundraiser for dancers who qualify for the world championships,” said Richard Tew, a former world-qualifying dancer and owner of the Tew Academy of Irish Dancing in Clear Lake.

The performance is free with money being raised by silent auction and donations.

The performers will include Becca Bryan, 18, whose parents are Mark and Flavia Bryan of Dickinson, and Yan Terekhina, 11, and Violetta Terekhina, 15, the children of Eugene and Inna Terekhina of Friendswood.

“In addition to being entertainment and a fundraiser, a ‘World’s Party’ is an opportunity for dancers to show their supporters, ‘Look what I’ve been working on,’ ” said Tew.

Each dancer will perform his or her hard-shoe and soft-shoe routines, which qualify the top contestants to the final round, or “set,” at the world championships.

They will be accompanied by a keyboardist and/or organist, said Bryan, a senior at Queen of Angels Academy and Tew’s co-teacher and performance director at Tew Academy.

Bryan’s “set” routine is a dance to “The Blackthorn Stick,” a jig that challenges an Irish dancer to rapidly move her legs and feet while keeping still her upper body and arms.

“It lasts just under two minutes, but it’s a workout,” said Tew. “Irish dancing is more of a sprint than a marathon.”

Yan Terekhina will perform his “set” routine to “The Storyteller,” while his sister’s “set” dance is choreographed to “Drunken Gauger.”

All three qualifiers advanced to the world championships with high scores at an “oireachtas” last year in California.

″‘Oireachtas’ means official meeting or public gathering,” explained Tew, who qualified four times to advance to the world championships in the early 2000s, but was never able to make the trip to Ireland because of work commitments.

Tew, who is 42 and single, lives in League City. He graduated from South Houston High School in 1994, and taught himself to dance with the aid of a VHS tape called “Irish Dancing Made Easy.”

Tew discovered he enjoyed teaching the art of Irish dancing, and retired from competition to open his academy in Houston before bringing it closer to home: briefly in Pasadena and then Deer Park before settling in the Bay Area. He also works as the news and events personality/webmaster for Irish Aires Radio, KPFT-FM (90.1), and digital/social media specialist for the City of Deer Park.

Tew recently returned to public dance performance by joining the three world qualifiers and several other students in an Irish dance that Bryan choreographed for a featured scene in “The Nutcracker! The Musical” at BAHP.

Tew said that, in addition to classes continuing at Premier Dance Academy, 2150 Bay Area Blvd. in Clear Lake, his group plans new classes starting this month throughout the Bay Area. Tew Academy’s new locations include times at Cindy K’s Dance Studio, 6215 Bramley Drive in Pasadena and Dance Expressions, 204 W. Heritage Drive in Friendswood.

Fine Arts Academy

In addition, BAHP is accepting enrollment for its Fine Arts Academy spring classes, which will be Feb. 6-March 27.

The classes will meet 5-6:30 p.m. each Monday afternoon at the theater, 3803 Texas 3 in Dickinson.

Nipper will supervise the classes, which will be taught by veteran actor Whitney Wyatt Nolder. Cost is $225 for children age 6 to 16. “Drama kings and queens will learn stage presence, character development, and much more while building their self-esteem,” said Nipper.

To enroll a child call 281-337-7469.