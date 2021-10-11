CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles rally behind defense and ST to beat Carolina, 21-18

Cover picture for the articleThere’s still a lot of tweaking to do on offense, but the Eagles found a way to stay in the game, and punched in the winning score when everything was on the line. The Panthers were in control of most of the contest despite missing some key guys and Sam Darnold’s carriage turning into a pumpkin. Eagles were slow to adjust on finding a winning formula on offense (as in bubble screens were not working to replace a true running game) but were ultimately bailed out by defensive turnovers which created just enough opportunity to get redemption.

