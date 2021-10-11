CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles Week 5 Keys to Victory: The Defense Must Step Up

Cover picture for the article1-3 is not an ideal start, but should not be far from expected at this point in the year. A young team with young coaches is bound to have some growing pains, but this week can be an indication as to whether or not this team is getting better. This game is one of the Eagles’ most winnable ones of this beginning stretch, but it will be far from easy to pull out a W against a strong 3-1 Carolina Panthers. Here is how we can get it done.

