Recalibrating U.S. Counterterrorism: Lessons Learned From Spain

By Kim Cragin
lawfareblog.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: As the United States recalibrates its counterterrorism policy, law enforcement will play an even greater role. Kim Cragin, Michael Bartlett and William Crass of National Defense University point to Spain’s experience as a source of lessons for the United States. The authors describe Spain’s expeditionary use of law enforcement and identify steps the United States can take to improve coordination with foreign partners.

