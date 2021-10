Recently issued the following announcement. TWO Free Community Events This Saturday! Come on out! PLUS: This idea can get you a $100 gift card!. November 20, 2021, will mark ten years of my camping out on the roof of that horrible motel for 94 days to bring awareness to the violence in Chicago. We raised enough money to purchase the property and tear it down. Next, we are building a community center to replace the motel and our goal is to do it debt-free. The cost is over $25million. How should we celebrate our ten-year anniversary AND raise money for the new Project H.O.O.D. Leadership and Economic Center?

