Serving more students facing food insecurity, Pillars Pantry marks first anniversary
Concordia University-Chicago issued the following announcement on Oct. 5. Nearly one in five college students will experience food insecurity during their academic career due to a wide variety of reasons. “This can directly jeopardize a student’s academic success. As a community, we want to make sure that doesn’t happen,” says Deaconess Betsy Karkan, who led the effort to open the Pillars Pantry in 2020.westcooknews.com
Comments / 0