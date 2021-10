St Helens utility back Jack Welsby has pronounced himself fit for the Grand Final as he prepares to go up against one of his boyhood heroes.Welsby, who scored the last-second try that earned his side a dramatic win in last year’s Super League title decider against home-town club Wigan was taken off with a shoulder injury in the second half of Saints’ 36-8 semi-final win over Leeds last Friday.However, speaking at a press conference via zoom, the 20-year-old newly-crowned Super League young player of the year says nothing will stop him running out against Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford...

RUGBY ・ 11 DAYS AGO