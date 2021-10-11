CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
People are obsessed with these pictures of Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka

By Elaine McCallig
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I1ItF_0cNSVnro00

Timothée Chalamet has driven fans wild after sharing a sneak-peek of himself in the role of Willy Wonka.

Sharing the pictures with his millions of fans on Twitter and Instagram, the Call Me By Your Name actor posted the snaps along with a famous Wonka quote: “The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last”.

The 25-year-old was dressed in a maroon velvet jacket, a multi-coloured geometric scarf, and the Roald Dahl character’s trademark chocolate-brown top hat. He also shared a picture of a cane that unfurls at the top to reveal a tiny wrapped gift inside.

Chalamet will play a young Wonka in a prequel based around the idiosyncratic chocolatier’s early life.

Fans of both Chalamet and Wonka were ecstatic to get a first look at the actor in costume:

Some fans shared their favourite Wonka-themed TikToks, jokes and memes:

In light of Chalamet’s smouldering take on Wonka, some questioned whether or not it was wrong to have a crush on the Dahl character:

His Instagram picture garnered four million likes and thousands of comments, with his Dune co-star Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman writing “absolutely”.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka wrote: “OH MY GOD”.

Pitch Perfect actress Rebel Wilson also left a comment reading: “All about this x”.

One fan said what we’re all thinking, writing: “Someone grab my inhaler I can’t with this man”.

The 2023 film, titled Wonka, will also star Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, Matt Lucas, Keegan Michael-Key, Jim Carter, and Mathew Baynton.

Chalamet follows in the footsteps of Gene Wilder, who played Wonka in the 1971 adaptation of Dahl’s novel, and Johnny Depp, who donned Wonka’s signature hat in Tim Burton’s 2005 adaptation.

The young actor is also starring in another famous book adaptation, taking the starring role as Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune which is due to hit theatres on 21 October.

With an Oscar already under his belt and lots of exciting upcoming projects, we’ve a feeling there will be something in Chalamet’s calendar that will prove to be a golden ticket to another Academy Award win.

