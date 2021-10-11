CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Metroid Dread: Tips and Tricks for Escaping Planet ZDR

By Karthik Chandra
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs a long story told across the 2D side of the series from the original game Metroid. The storyline of the game is Samus starts a journey dislodged of her powers and assembling them again. We have EMMI enemies that are featured all over the game, and it is difficult to play, but there are few checkpoints outside of the zones to replenish yourself. If you find yourself having some troubles, here are some tips and tricks to help you traverse Planet ZDR in Metroid Dread.

Related
Destructoid

Nintendo Download: Metroid Dread

Is the big event and it’s not even close. I mean there’s some cool stuff in here this week, like Disco Elysium – The Final Cut, Tetris Effect: Connected, and Gang Beasts (which was just delayed to Oct. 12), but for Nintendo fans, all of those don’t measure up to getting a brand new Metroid saga game for the first time in a long while.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

This is how Metroid Dread is celebrated by the press

Today the review embargo is closed liked and in time various media published their reviews. The media attention is overwhelming. Below we have collected some votes for you. Metroid Dread “is the comeback fans have been waiting for,” writes VGC. The side scroller would achieve “almost everything we hoped for”. The “near perfect balance of allusions to the past and fresh ideas”, the “fast action” and a “surprising story” are praised. 5 out of 5 stars.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Metroid Dread: How Long to Beat

With Metroid Dread being released on October 8, many fans are eager to learn how long it takes to complete the game. It is the latest addition to the Metroid series following Metroid: Samus Returns alongside the Nintendo Switch releases of the original Metroid and Super Metroid. With the Metroid series being around since 1986, the lengths of each game have differed over the years. By the end of this article, you will learn how long it takes to beat Metroid Dread.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Metroid Dread: Screw Attack Location

The ability called Screw Attack is required to smash the many Screw Attack Blocks you'll find all over. , as well as granting you the ability to blast enemies with powerful energy during spin jumps, the Screw Attack is an essential suit upgrade. Metroid Dread - Where is the Screw...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Metroid Dread: Super Missile Location

Our next upgrade is the Super Missile which can destroy green Super Missile door shields as well as do lots more damage to foes. In order to grab the Super Missile head to the location indicated in the map below once you reach the sixth area of the game, Ghavoran.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Metroid Dread is bringing the best of Metroid

Another video is up o Nintendo Everything’s YouTube channel!. We are only a few days away from the launch of Metroid Dread. It’s been a long time since we saw a new, original, 2D game in the series. Right now, expectations are at the highest point so far. Nintendo has shown a lot of the game and everything is looking encouraging. I decided to take a closer look at the information we have, analyzing what elements Dread is borrowing from previous game, and how it is trying to create the best Metroid experience possible.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Metroid Dread Review: Space Truckin'

In the nearly two decades since the release of the last original side-scrolling entry in the Metroid franchise, the genre that the series pioneered has evolved exponentially. The metroidvania genre moniker alone is proof that Metroid's DNA has lived on throughout the lengthy hiatus. As Samus returns in Metroid Dread, it's undeniable that the series is entering a landscape that is littered with games that are indebted to it and in some cases improved on it. Nevertheless, Metroid Dread is a triumphant return for the bounty hunter—in large part because it remains true to its lineage. Like seeing an old friend for the first time in many years, Metroid Dread is charmingly familiar, an old-school side-scroller with a modern look and feel.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Metroid Dread: Spider Magnet Location

The second ability unlock that you'll get in — shortly after acquiring the Charge Beam — is the Spider Magnet. It's a cool new item that allows you to climb around neon blue walls and ceilings that are dotted around areas. This massively expands the areas you can reach at this early point in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Video Games
Nintendo Life

Metroid Dread: Phantom Cloak Location

The Phantom Cloak upgrade is absolutely one of the most important gadgets in when it comes to fending off E.M.M.I. attacks. It may be fairly easy to give them the slip early on, but later you'll need to move slowly through their zones, taking your time and using this Aeion-fuelled camouflage to hide yourself when in danger.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Metroid Dread Kraid Boss Guide

Battling against any video game boss is hard and it is no different in Metroid Dread. The gruesome and macabre world introduces the player to a chained abomination known as Kraid. We will let you know what strategies should you be aware of when going head to head against the Kraid boss in Metroid Dread.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Metroid Dread Review Scores: Is Metroid Dread a great game?

One of the most anticipated games coming out for the Nintendo Switch this year, Metroid Dread has finally arrived. The anticipation will not be met with disappointment and regret, as Metroid Dread review scores appear to be positive. It appears to be just as good as people expected it to be, for it to have very good reviews. Here are some of those reviews from different gaming critics.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Is the Ice Beam in Metroid Dread? Answered

If you’ve played a Metroid game before, you know that Ice attacks play an integral role in the gameplay and the story. Metroids have an innate weakness to cold, and Samus has famously used Ice Missiles and Ice Beams in the past to navigate treacherous territory and contend with enemies. In particular, freezing enemies that may not be weak to cold attacks can still provide advantages, such as creating platforms or bridging gaps.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Metroid Dread’ is the fastest-selling ‘Metroid’ game in the UK

The Metroid series has typically never sold that well, but the success of. could change all that as it’s the fastest-selling Metroid game in the UK to date. has sold more than three and a half times as many copies as the last 2D Metroid game did at launch, Metroid: Samus Returns.
FIFA
nintendowire.com

Metroid Dread guides and walkthroughs

Samus returns for her latest 2D adventure in Metroid Dread — the sequel to Metroid Fusion that was 19 years in the making. With any new game (especially a new Metroidvania), you’ll undoubtedly have some questions about how to play. This is where Nintendo Wire comes in! Check out all our how-tos, guides, and walkthroughs for Metroid Dread below and hopefully we can clear up any confusion you may have about the game!
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Metroid Dread: All Teleporter Locations

If there's one thing you're going to have to do plenty of during your time in , it's backtracking around the game's eight regions in search of gear, collectibles and routes forward through the campaign. It can be time-consuming, making your way to shuttle stations and elevators in order to slowly move between one area and the next, and so the game helpfully provides a network of teleportation devices to help expediate your travel between zones.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

This Metroid Dread Boss Fight Trick Shows The Devs Knew You'd Break The Game

Has been talked about a lot over the past week, largely in positive terms. Plenty of us are still on a first playthrough, frantically running away from E.M.M.I foes and navigating our way around the rather sizeable map. For some, though, now it's time for optimising follow-up runs and potentially speedrunning; it's a game that seems very well suited to those players.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Review – Metroid Dread

It paradoxically feels like so long ago since a 2D Metroid game and yet also like it’s been only a short few years. To an extent, both are true. The franchise hasn’t received a new full-fledged entry since 2002’s Metroid Fusion, but also two remakes in the interim – 2004’s Metroid Zero Mission and 2017’s Metroid Samus Returns – the latter of which only released about 4 years ago. It’s technically been about as long since the last big Mario platformer or Zelda adventure. And yet, even moreso than Samus Returns, Metroid Dread feels like a comeback. Especially in the wake of the Metroidvania genre exploding through the indie scene, Samus is here to remind you all how the Hunter gets business done.
VIDEO GAMES

