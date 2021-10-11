CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Michael, MN

STME September Students of the Month

By Alicia Miller
hometownsource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Michael Elementary School announced their September Students of the Month who have showed all the Knights Character traits through-out the month of September. Back row, left to right, are fourth graders: Parker Lehrman, Vishruth Sarangapani, Addie Wills, Klage Cook, Jason LeDoux, Ellie Tiffany and Elizabeth Krats. Third row (third grade): Sawyer Frost, London Grimm, Julia Gliniany, Hailey Lawler, Addie Graif and Wendell Sonmor. Not pictured was Darren Moua. Second row: (second grade): Eddie Alsdurf, Tommy Barthel, Isla Thiery and Aubrey Solum. First row (first grade): Clara Robberson, Penelope Hanson and Adrienne Wick. Not pictured was Cullen Wigfield. (Photo courtesy of St. Michael Elementary)

www.hometownsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
London Township, MN
City
Saint Michael, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Saint Michael, MN
Education
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stme

Comments / 0

Community Policy