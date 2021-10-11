STME September Students of the Month

St. Michael Elementary School announced their September Students of the Month who have showed all the Knights Character traits through-out the month of September. Back row, left to right, are fourth graders: Parker Lehrman, Vishruth Sarangapani, Addie Wills, Klage Cook, Jason LeDoux, Ellie Tiffany and Elizabeth Krats. Third row (third grade): Sawyer Frost, London Grimm, Julia Gliniany, Hailey Lawler, Addie Graif and Wendell Sonmor. Not pictured was Darren Moua. Second row: (second grade): Eddie Alsdurf, Tommy Barthel, Isla Thiery and Aubrey Solum. First row (first grade): Clara Robberson, Penelope Hanson and Adrienne Wick. Not pictured was Cullen Wigfield. (Photo courtesy of St. Michael Elementary)