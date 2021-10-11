Frankly Speaking: Injection of more assets adds little value

The majority of today’s consumer tech products are unsurprisingly designed for the majority of people that don’t have physical or mental handicaps. That’s not to say, however, that these are the only people who deserve to have all that power at their fingertips. In fact, they should even be the ones whose lives are made even better by modern devices and software, correcting and augmenting what would normally be huge obstacles to leading functional and productive lives. Chromebooks are often portrayed as devices designed specifically for those purposes, and Google is presenting some features that make its Chrome OS platform more accessible to people with disabilities.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO