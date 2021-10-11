CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankly Speaking: Injection of more assets adds little value

By The Edge Malaysia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike most property developers, Country Heights Holdings Bhd (CHHB) is rich in assets and weak in cash flow. Substantially controlled by Tan Sri Lee Kim Yew, the company has been rather quiet in the last few years. But last week, CHHB proposed the acquisition of assets — located in the vicinity of a disused mine in Seri Kembangan — valued at some RM554 million. The company also disclosed more details on a proposed 20% placement to raise RM58 million.

