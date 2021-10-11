CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Korean leader urges officials to overcome the country’s ‘grim situation’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RsPqP_0cNSP8sy00
World News

North Korea’s state media says the country’s leader Kim Jong Un has urged officials to overcome a “grim situation” facing the country and make stronger efforts to improve the food and living conditions of his people.

But no mention was made of any specific comments toward Washington and Seoul amid reports on Kim’s speech marking the 76th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party.

Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled for more than two years over disagreements in exchanging the release of crippling US-led sanctions against North Korea and the North’s denuclearisation steps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GjBiB_0cNSP8sy00
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivering his speech on Sunday (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP) (AP)

The country has ramped up its missile testing activity in recent weeks while making conditional peace offers to Seoul, reviving a pattern of pressuring South Korea to secure what it wants from the US.

Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency said Mr Kim, during his speech on Sunday, said his party was determined to achieve the economic goals set during the party’s congress in January, when he acknowledged his previous economic plans were not succeeding and issued new development plans for the next five years.

The agency said Mr Kim confirmed the determination of the party to efficiently carry out the five-year plan to boost “the national economy and solving the people’s food, clothing and housing problems”.

The KCNA said Mr Kim analysed the “unprecedented difficulties” facing the North and called for the party’s single-minded unity in developing the state economy in face of the “grim situation”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Z8CI_0cNSP8sy00
Citizens enjoy the performance by an art troupe in front of the Pyongyang Grand Theatre to mark the 76th anniversary of the Worker’s Party in Pyongyang on Sunday (Cha Song Ho/AP) (AP)

Analysts say Mr Kim is facing perhaps the toughest moment of his near decade in power.

He failed to win badly needed sanctions relief in summits with then-President Donald Trump in 2018 and 2019, then the coronavirus pandemic caused North Korea to close its borders and unleashed further economic shock after decades of mismanagement and sanctions over Mr Kim’s nuclear weapons programme.

The World Health Organisation said last week some of its Covid-19 medical supplies had arrived at a North Korea port, an indication the North was easing one of the world’s strictest pandemic border closures to receive outside help.

goodmorningpost.com

The Taliban are reportedly intending to announce secondary schools for girls very soon, according to a UN official

According to a top UN official, the Taliban has promised him that “very soon” all Afghan girls will be able to attend secondary schools. Balkh, Jawzjan, and Samangan in the northwest, Kunduz in the northeast, and Urozgan in the southwest, according to UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Omar Abdi, who visited Kabul last week, have permitted girls to attend secondary school.
The Intercept

A Florida Anarchist Will Spend Years in Prison for Online Posts Prompted by Jan. 6 Riot

On Tuesday, a Florida judge sentenced Daniel Baker, an anti-fascist activist, to 44 months in federal prison for social media posts that called for armed defense against possible far-right attacks on the state’s Capitol in the wake of the January 6 riots. Baker, a 34-year-old yoga teacher and emergency medical technician trainee, had no previous criminal convictions and has already been held for 10 months of harsh pretrial detention, including seven months in solitary confinement. He never brought a weapon near a government building; he amassed no armed anti-fascist forces; he made no threats on a single individual.
FLORIDA STATE
