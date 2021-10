The Kansas City Chiefs look to bounce back and we look to cash out!. The Kansas City Chiefs have a losing record for the first time in Mahomes’ tenure as a starter. With arguably the worst defense he has played with since entering the NFL, there are no real questions as to why that is. The Chiefs have quite a bit to figure out over the next 15 weeks if they want to make another deep playoff run and get to their third straight Super Bowl.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO