Chiefs defense again a let-down in 38-20 loss to Bills

These were some quick thoughts from the Buffalo Bills blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. The last time the Buffalo Bills were in Arrowhead Stadium, they were watching confetti fall as the Chiefs were celebrating an AFC Championship victory and earning a trip to the Super Bowl. While a trip to the Super Bowl wasn’t on the line Sunday night, this was a great win for the Buffalo Bills as they were able to officially close the chapter on last season with a 38-20 win over the Chiefs.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO