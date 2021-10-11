China tech stocks extend rebound on relief over Meituan fine
(Oct 11): Chinese technology stocks continued their rebound on Monday after Beijing slapped a smaller-than-expected fine on food delivery giant Meituan. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Tech Index jumped as much as 3% in a third day of gains after closing at a record low on Wednesday. Meituan rose as much as 8.7%, making it the top performer on the gauge. The stock also boosted the broader Hang Seng Index, which gained as much as 2.2%.www.theedgemarkets.com
