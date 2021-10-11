CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China tech stocks extend rebound on relief over Meituan fine

By Abhishek Vishnoi, Chloe Lo
theedgemarkets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Oct 11): Chinese technology stocks continued their rebound on Monday after Beijing slapped a smaller-than-expected fine on food delivery giant Meituan. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Tech Index jumped as much as 3% in a third day of gains after closing at a record low on Wednesday. Meituan rose as much as 8.7%, making it the top performer on the gauge. The stock also boosted the broader Hang Seng Index, which gained as much as 2.2%.

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

China closer to 'peak stress'

While we have argued financial stress in China should get worse before it gets better, we believe we are close to the ‘peak stress’ level in China. Peak stress could give a short-term lift to Chinese equities but we don’t see a sustained move higher until the credit cycle turns. That is still some time away. For assets indirectly linked to China, the negative spill-over from the Chinese economic slowdown is yet to be felt.
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Hong Kong muscles in on Singapore’s China stock futures monopoly

(Oct 16): Hong Kong is starting futures contracts that make it easier for international investors to bet on mainland Chinese stocks, intensifying rivalry between the city’s bourse and its Singapore counterpart. Analysts expect that the new product, which launches Monday, from Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. could take several...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Is Everyone Talking About Meituan Stock?

Meituan’s antitrust fine was lower than expected. The news sparked a fresh rally in Chinese tech stocks. But investors shouldn’t consider this to be an “all-clear” to buy Meituan or other Chinese tech stocks again. China's antitrust regulators recently fined Meituan (OTC:MPNG.Y), one of the country's largest on-demand delivery companies,...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Munger
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
theedgemarkets.com

China looks to lock in US LNG as energy crunch raises concerns

SINGAPORE/NEW YORK (Oct 15): Major Chinese energy companies are in advanced talks with US exporters to secure long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies, as soaring gas prices and domestic power shortages heighten concerns about the country's fuel security, several sources said. At least five Chinese firms, including state major Sinopec...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

China eases mortgages for rest of year on Evergrande contagion worries

(Oct 15): China is loosening restrictions on home loans at some of its largest banks, according to people familiar with the matter, adding to signs of growing concern by authorities about contagion from the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group. Financial regulators told some major banks late last month to...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Hong Kong#Chinese#Hang Seng Tech Index#Hang Seng Index#Bloomberg Intelligence#Daily Journal Corp#Uob Kay Hian
lawfareblog.com

Meituan Fined in Latest Move to Rein in Chinese Tech Giants

Beijing’s onslaught against Chinese Big Tech continued on Oct. 8 with an announcement that the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) has imposed a fine of RMB 3.4 billion ($534 million) on Chinese food delivery giant Meituan for monopolistic behavior. The fine comes six months after SAMR, the country’s top antitrust watchdog, launched an investigation into the company for its alleged use of “er xuan yi” or “choose one out of two”—a forced exclusivity practice whereby Meituan blocked restaurants from offering takeout delivery on other platforms.
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Chinese Food App Meituan Shares Leap After US$535M Fine

Slapped with a half-billion-dollar fine for harming its customers, shares in Chinese food-delivery app Meituan (HK:3690) (MPNGF) ... soared on Monday, lifting the entire Hong Kong market. Meituan shares ended the day up 8.4% here in Hong Kong, driving gains in the Hang Seng Index. The Hong Kong benchmark posted...
WORLD
verdictfoodservice.com

China imposes $533m fine on food delivery company Meituan

China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) has imposed a penalty of $533m on food-delivery company Meituan for antitrust violations. The company was fined by the government watchdog after an investigation, where it was found to be involved in monopolistic practices, including forcing restaurants to sell their products exclusively through its app.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Alibaba stock surges toward 5th straight gain as part of broad rally in China-based tech stocks

Shares of Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. surged 5.2% in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track for a fifth-straight gain, as part of a broad rally shares of China-based technology companies. Alibaba's stock had soared 15.7% over the past four sessions, after closing on Oct. 4 at the lowest price since January 2019. The broad rally comes after reports that Chinese regulators fined food delivery giant Meituan the equivalent of more than $500 million, as that was a lot less than many had expected and it removes an overhang for the company and other tech stocks. Meituan's Hong Kong-listed shares ran up 8.4% toward a three-month high. Among U.S.-listed shares of other China-based tech giants, JD.com Inc. climbed 1.8%, iQIYI Inc. rose 3.2%, Baidu Inc. rallied 2.6% and Bilibili Inc. advanced 3.1%. Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF gained 1.4% in Monday's premarket, while futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.4%.
STOCKS
Reuters

Meituan antitrust fine is taste of what’s to come

HONG KONG, Oct 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China's Meituan (3690.HK) has comfortably digested a crackdown serving from Beijing. The $200 billion food delivery company’s shares rallied as much as 8% on Monday following an antitrust fine. from the country's market watchdog. At just 3% of domestic 2020 sales, the $528...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Meituan Surges After $534 Million Fine in China Removes Overhang

Investing.com – Meituan stock (HK:3690) closed 8.4% higher in Hong Kong trading Monday after the $534 million fine the Chinese markets watchdog imposed on the company last week removed an overhang for the stock. The fine was not as harsh as many expected it would be, in the context of...
STOCKS
NBC Philadelphia

Hong Kong Jumps 2% as Meituan Shares Surge; Singapore Travel Stocks Soar

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mostly higher in Monday trade as stocks in Hong Kong led gains regionally. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 2.23% by Monday afternoon. Shares of Meituan in Hong Kong surged 9.22%. China's market regulator on Friday said it had fined the company about 3.4...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy