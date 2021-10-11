CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toymaker Hasbro's CEO Brian Goldner will take medical leave

By Associated Press
FOXBusiness
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToy and entertainment company Hasbro Inc. has announced that Brian D. Goldner is taking a medical leave of absence from his CEO role, effective immediately. The move, announced Sunday, follows Goldner's disclosure in August 2020 that he was undergoing continued medical treatment for cancer since 2014. Goldner has served as...

