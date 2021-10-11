Covid-19 Diary : Sunday 10 October, 2021

As the deadly COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread and vaccination rates aren't moving much in the right direction, tourist destinations around the U.S. and beyond have been forced to make difficult decisions around what to do with unvaccinated visitors. They're trying to balance bringing in the most significant number of tourists to offset massive financial losses from the pandemic and creating safety protocols that will keep everyone safe. In recent weeks, an increasing number of foreign countries have put vaccine requirements on U.S. travelers to their shores. And, citing rising COVID numbers, the European Union announced in August that it had moved the U.S. off of its "safe travel list" and encouraged member countries to implement restrictions for travelers from the U.S.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 19 DAYS AGO