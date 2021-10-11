Covid-19 Diary : Sunday 10 October, 2021
I’ve been speculating about the improbability of China’s low Covid numbers. While Hong Kong has not yet been completely assimilated into the “Middle Kingdom” (as China refers to itself) it is becoming ever more tightly a part of China, so it is interesting to note what is happening there. To start with, it is helpful to rank Hong Kong’s Covid case rate (1,619/million), while 85 times lower than the US (136,000/million) is also 24 times higher than China (67/million).blog.thetravelinsider.info
