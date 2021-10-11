CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Champ Israel Adesanya reacts to Tyson Fury stopping Deontay Wilder in trilogy bout | Video

By MMAWeekly.com Staff
MMAWeekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya tuned in on Saturday to watch the heavyweight boxing championship trilogy bout between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. Fury defeated Wilder for the second time, finishing “The Bronze Bomber” in the 11th round in front of a crowd of 15,820 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Check out “The Last Stylebender” reacting to the back-and-forth battle and giving his post-fight analysis.

