CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles vs Panthers NFL live stream reddit for Week 5

By Josie Rohach
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Eagles will play on the road against the Carolina Panthers in Week 5 action. The Carolina Panthers got knocked off their undefeated pedestal last week in a 36-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. A tough third quarter where the defense let down their guard and Dallas put 20 on them proved too much to come back from despite a 14=point fourth-quarter rally by Darnold. Darnold had a pair of rushing scores to mirror his two passing touchdowns in the loss and still played well enough to make Carolina confident headed into their contest with the Eagles.

fansided.com

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

'What an absolute coward call': Game-changing taunting enrages NFL community

With the game in the balance, momentum strongly on the side of the home team, a massive upset just around the corner, and a big play being made, it's every NFL fan's worst nightmare that such a picturesque scenario could be derailed by the referees. And when it's not a pass interference, or facemask, or unnecessary roughness — or any other flag that has a tangible effect on how the game is played — but a taunting penalty that is the impetus for such a momentum-crushing blow, that nightmare becomes even worse.
NFL
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Sunday#Nfl Live#Nfl Game Pass#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#The Carolina Panthers#The Dallas Cowboys#Jalen Hurts#Carolina Panthers How#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
KREX

Tom Brady throws 2 TD passes, Buccaneers beat Eagles 28-22

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers keep losing key players and stockpiling victories. Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes, Leonard Fournette ran for two scores and the Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 28-22 on Thursday night. The defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers (5-1) lost another cornerback when three-time All-Pro Richard Sherman left in the […]
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles vs. Chiefs: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Current Records: Kansas City 1-2; Philadelphia 1-2 The Philadelphia Eagles will look to defend their home turf Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs at 1 p.m. ET. The Eagles will be seeking to avenge the 27-20 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 17 of 2017.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 5 odds, picks: Panthers rebound vs. Eagles, Bills upset Chiefs, Cardinals remain undefeated

Another big week! #DajaniDimes went 11-5 against the spread and 3-2 for my top five picks. I can't lie, I'm pretty upset with how the "game of the century" went down. I was told Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were going to play football in Foxboro. Apparently they missed their flight out of Tampa, because Tom Brady did not look like Tom Brady, and I'm not going to blame it on the rain. Should have covered the spread.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy