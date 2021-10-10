Eagles vs Panthers NFL live stream reddit for Week 5

The Philadelphia Eagles will play on the road against the Carolina Panthers in Week 5 action. The Carolina Panthers got knocked off their undefeated pedestal last week in a 36-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. A tough third quarter where the defense let down their guard and Dallas put 20 on them proved too much to come back from despite a 14=point fourth-quarter rally by Darnold. Darnold had a pair of rushing scores to mirror his two passing touchdowns in the loss and still played well enough to make Carolina confident headed into their contest with the Eagles.