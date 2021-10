In Support of Domestic Violence Prevention Awareness Month. The New Lenox Safe Community Coalition is pleased to announce a FREE virtual program entitled “One Thing: Speak Up, Speak Out.” This program is a collaborative effort between our Domestic Violence Prevention Task Group and Groundwork – Guardian Angel Community Services. The main presentation will be held from 7:00pm to 8:00pm on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 via WebEx. The WebEx link will be sent via email to those who register through Eventbrite via this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-thing-speak-up-speak-out-tickets-189973745587.

NEW LENOX, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO