Riders Republic Year 1 roadmap: First four seasons revealed, new content & themes

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe launch of Riders Republic is just the beginning as Ubisoft has a ton of additional content already in the pipeline for Year 1. Here’s everything we know about the game’s first four seasons and all the new modes, events, and cosmetics to expect. Riders Republic is set to release...

TheSixthAxis

Tribes of Midgard update 1.50 live, new mid-season content revealed

Developer Norsfell have rolled out Tribes of Midgard update 1.50 which is now available to download and install on PC and consoles. Alongside a long list of gameplay tweaks, bug fixes, and other changes, Tribes of Midgard is introducing a glut of new content for players to enjoy. There a...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Riders Republic 12 months 1 Roadmap Contains New Multiplayer Mode, BMX Biking, and Extra

Riders Republic launches later this month, and because it’s a Ubisoft sport, a full yr of post-launch content material is already deliberate. Additions will embrace numerous wintery-themed occasions and actions in Season 1, the brand new 6v6 “Showdown” mode in Season 2, and the addition of BMX biking in Season 3. After all, there’s additionally a paid 12 months 1 Move, which can grant you entry to a wide range of cosmetics and the unique BMX profession observe. You possibly can try a Riders Republic 12 months 1 trailer, beneath.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Riders Republic - Year 1 Content Trailer

Check out the trailer for a breakdown of what to expect with Riders Republic's first year of post-launch content for the multiplayer outdoor sports playground game, including free seasonal content and exclusive content for Year 1 Pass owners. Riders Republic Year 1 will feature four different seasons with unique themes and kicks off on day one with the Grand Opening Pre-Season. In Season One, winter comes to the Republic. The Winter Bash will introduce a seasonal progression where players can unlock content and rewards by participating in time-limited multiplayer experiences, events and special activities. Year 1 Pass owners will get access to additional exotic kits coming with exclusive skins and content, as well as an exclusive legendary cosmetic bundle to ride with style. Season Two features the Showdown Multiplayer Mode, a 6v6 confrontation played in wild arenas. While Season Three will bring the BMX Sport add-on to the Republic alongside BMX dedicated arenas as well as fresh playgrounds and events to discover. Riders Republic launches for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and PC on October 28, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Riders Republic Post-Launch Plans Revealed

It looks like there are no more delays for Riders Republic, now launching October 28. The game offers players the chance to compete, and show off their craziest tricks, in a massive outdoor sports playground. Even after the game is released, there’s still a lot more to expect. All players...
VIDEO GAMES
gamewatcher.com

Riders Republic Year 1 Roadmap Includes New Modes, BMX Addon, and Cosmetic Items

As Riders Republic approaches its late October release, Ubisoft has now revealed the game's Year 1 roadmap, detailing the post-launch support that's coming our way. Riders Repubic's Year 1 roadmap comes with four seasons that bring a several new gameplay additions, including BMX as a brand new sport, alongside cosmetic items available to owners of the game's premium Year 1 Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Star Citizen Reveals Upcoming Content at CitizenCon 2951; New Ships, New Pyro System, & Much More

Today Cloud Imperium Games hosted CitizenCon 2951, its annual event dedicated to the latest and greatest features coming to Star Citizen. Creative director Chris Roberts himself kicked off the long presentation mentioning that the number of daily players is 2-3 times more compared to the latest CitizenCon in 2019 (last year there was no event due to the pandemic).
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Rider's Republic is free to try for 24 hours starting tomorrow

Ubisoft's multi-disciplinary sports sandbox Rider's Republic will be free to try one more time before its release later this month, with a 24-hour free trial on Ubisoft Connect starting tomorrow morning. Launching proper on October 28, the ski / snowboard / snowmobile / wingsuit / cycle 'em up already saw...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Riders Republic Trial is Free to Play Tomorrow on Ubisoft Connect

Ubisoft Annecy’s Riders Republic is out later this month so for those who missed the beta and want to try it out beforehand, there will be a free trial tomorrow on PC via Ubisoft Connect. Pre-loads go live at 9 AM CEST today with the trial kicking off tomorrow at 12 AM PT/3 AM ET/8 AM UK time. It will be available for 24 hours with servers going offline at the same times on October 13th.
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

Riders Republic playable tomorrow on PC; pre-load now

Riders Republic will be playable for free tomorrow, 12 October, on PC. Ubisoft today dropped the news alongside the confirmation that pre-loading is available right this second. Pre-loading of this very limited trial kicked off at 6.00 pm AEDT today, ahead of the actual free-to-play period that runs between 6.00...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

PC Play Day Riders Republic Early Access available on Ubisoft Connect

PC Play Day is just around the corner and it’ll offer an upcoming game free-to-play for a limited time. Ahead of its launch, players will be able to play Riders Republic on Ubisoft Connect. Riders Republic Early Access on PC Play Day begins on October 12 at 12 AM PDT and will end on October 13 at 12 AM PDT. Preload will be available on October 11 at 12 AM PDT.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Hit the slopes in Riders Republic for free for 24 hours with the PC Play Day

It’s been a couple of months since the Riders Republic closed beta ended and the extreme sports junkies had to put away their virtual skis, boards, bikes, and wingsuits. But it’s time to dust off your gear, because the Riders Republic PC Play Day drops tomorrow. It will begin at 3 AM ET on October 12 and will run until 3 AM ET on October 13.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Metroid Dread DLC Roadmap: All downloadable content expansions list

After years of waiting, fans finally have the opportunity to finish Samus’ current story arc in. on Nintendo Switch. As great as the game is, for many players, it only serves to whet the appetite for what may come next. So, is there a Metroid Dread DLC roadmap? Here’s the need-to-know info on Metroid downloadable content and expansions on the Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED model.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Riders Republic Videos Showcase the World’s Many Famous Parks

Riders Republic currently has a free trial available via Ubisoft Connect on PC for 24 hours. In the lead-up to launch, Ubisoft has released two new videos, the first being a trailer that showcases the many American national parks that make up the open world. Check it out below. Said...
VIDEO GAMES

