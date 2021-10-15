CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PS5 stock UK – live: Currys sends out VIP codes, with Argos restock expected soon

By Alex Lee
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global chip shortage caused the production of Sony’s next-generation console to slow to a crawl. New stock is still difficult to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out almost instantly.

September was a mixed bag when it came to PS5 restocks, but was still much better than June and July. Although not as good as August, we still saw some hefty drops at Very , BT , EE , Argos , Amazon , Smyths Toys and Game . We had 10 drops to end the month of September. The question now, is, will October be any good? It doesn’t look too peachy so far. This month, we’ve only seen online restocks from AO.com , BT , and ShopTo , with Game joining the gang on Tuesday, plus an in-store drop at Smyths Toys .

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

