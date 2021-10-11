CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

‘Polexit’ fears spark mass pro-EU protests across Poland

By Holly Bancroft
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DcZzu_0cNRqb1k00

Tens of thousands of Poles have taken part in pro-EU protests after a ruling by the nation’s constitutional court inflamed tensions with Brussels.

Protesters fear that the court ruling, which found that parts of EU law were incompatible with the Polish constitution, could force the country to leave the European Union.

Thousands of people waving EU flags filled Warsaw’s historic Castle Square on Sunday evening, some of them chanting “We are staying!”

Donald Tusk, leader of the main opposition party Civic Platform, had called for the protests to support Poland’s continued membership of the European Union.

Speaking to the crowd, Mr Tusk denounced the actions of the ruling Law and Justice party under leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

He warned that a “pseudo court, a group of people dressed in judge’s gowns and on the order of the party’s leader, in violation of the Polish constitution”, had “decided to lead our homeland out of the EU”.

“After all, we know very well why they want to leave the European Union, in fact in order to violate citizens’ rights with impunity, to violate democratic principles and to steal without restraint,” he added.

Mr Kaczynski has denied that he wants Poland to leave the EU. Popular support for membership of the bloc remains very high in Poland.

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister described “Polexit” as “fake news”. He stressed that all of Poland’s obligations resulting from EU law “remain in force”.

“The union is too serious a community to be taken into the realm of fairly tales,” Mr Morawiecki tweeted on Monday. “It is a place of mutual benefits, but also of real challenges to all the Union nations.”

One protester, Miroslaw, who was holding a Polish flag, told the Financial Times : “I came here because I don’t want Poland to be outside the EU. I remember what communism looked like and I don’t want Poland to go back to that again. Being here is what being a patriot means to me.”

Demonstrations also took place in many other Polish cities, including Poznan, Krakow, Gdansk and Lublin.

The mass protests were organised in reaction to a ruling by the country’s constitutional tribunal last Thursday.

The ruling, which was issued by a court largely loyal to the government, concluded that the national constitution had primacy over EU law.

It is the latest in a long line of clashes between Warsaw and Brussels. Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, said on Friday that she was “deeply concerned” by the ruling.

Poland is due to receive some £142m from the EU by 2028 and critics say that the government is putting this funding at risk by picking fights with Brussels.

Kaczynski, the leader of the ruling party, said last month: “There will be no Polexit. That is a propaganda invention which has been used against us many times. We want to be in the EU. But at the same time, we want to remain a sovereign state.”

However, his opponents say that even if the party does not explicitly wish to leave the EU, recent events could lead to greater confrontation with the union – and ultimately a Polish withdrawal.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Spain plans 'additions' to controversial power bill claw-back law

MADRID, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Spain plans to introduce "additional measures" to a newly approved bill, opposed by some firms and investors, which reclaims some power company profits in a bid to protect consumers from sky-high energy prices, Prime Minster Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday. "We will achieve (reasonable prices)...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

Insulate Britain suspends road-blocking protests

The organisation has caused misery for drivers in recent weeks, blocking the M25 and other major roads. Climate group Insulate Britain has suspended its road-blocking protests. The organisation – which has caused misery for drivers with protesters sitting on the M25 motorway and other major roads – said it will...
PROTESTS
The Independent

German minister faults airlines on Belarus migrant arrivals

Germany's foreign minister says airlines that fly would-be migrants to the European Union to Belarus should ask themselves whether they want to be part of a “smuggling ring” run by the country's authoritarian leader.Foreign Minister Heiko Maas comments Thursday to the Bild daily came as his country sees a significant rise in the number of migrants arriving via Belarus and neighboring Poland. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is among the EU leaders who have joined Poland in accusing the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of facilitating migration into the EU as a form of “hybrid war” in retaliation...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Tusk
Person
Mateusz Morawiecki
AFP

Ukraine demands greater support from lukewarm EU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday demanded more support from European leaders against Russia but came away from talks with few practical measures. Zelensky hosted European Council leader Charles Michel and European Commission leader Ursula von der Leyen in Kiev as Europe faces a gas crisis after a surge in prices and drop in reserves. The Ukrainian leader, who fiercely opposes a new gas pipeline that is set to bypass his country and increase Europe's energy reliance on Russia, put the crisis front and centre on Tuesday. "It is necessary to develop a common long-term vision of Europe's energy security," Zelensky told a news conference after the talks.
ECONOMY
CBS News

Italy's toughest-in-the-world COVID-19 vaccine mandate sparks violent protests

Rome — Central Rome was gripped with violence this weekend as thousands of protesters marched against the toughest new vaccine mandates in the world. All Italians will soon be required to show a coronavirus "Green Pass," proving either vaccination, recovery in the past six months, or a negative COVID-19 test from the past 48 hours to enter their workplaces.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Great Brexit brawl: EU offers to improve N Ireland trade

The great Brexit brawl is heading into its next standoff on Wednesday when European Union concessions to improve trade in Northern Ireland look likely to be deemed insufficient by the United Kingdom Officials said that the EU's top Brexit official Maros Sefcovic is to propose major practical changes in the Byzantine system of customs and checks in Northern Ireland, which is U.K. territory but remained part of the EU's borderless trading market when the U.K. left the bloc last year. Under the new rules, goods must be checked between Britain and Northern Ireland. However welcome such a cut...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Law#Communism#Gdansk#Protest Riot#Polexit#Poles#Eu#Polish#The European Union#Civic Platform#The Financial Times
The Independent

Greece boosts border guards, wants tougher EU action

Greece will increase its border guards on the Turkish border, fearing a spike in attempted illegal migration linked to the crisis in Afghanistan officials said Monday.An additional 250 officers will join the 1,500-strong border force over several months, with the number rising from around 1,000 early last year. Some 800 extra border-guard personnel will also be hired to staff airports and regions close to the Greek-Turkish border.The increase was spurred in part by the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, according to authorities. Greece has toughened its migration policy and border policing over the last two years, extending a wall...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

EU pledges 1 billion euros for Afghan people at virtual G-20

The European Union warned that humanitarian aid for Afghans won't suffice in itself to keep hunger at bay as winter approaches after the bloc announced a support package worth 1 billion euros ($1.15 billion) on Tuesday.The 27-nation bloc made the pledge during a virtual summit of the Group of 20 dedicated to Afghanistan. The Italian government, which holds the G-20 presidency, said the aim of the meeting was to address “urgent” humanitarian support for Afghans the fight against terrorism and freedom of movement for Afghans inside the country and out.The EU support package, which includes 300 million euros...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Pro-EU rallies draw tens of thousands in Poland

Tens of thousands of Poles rallied on Sunday in defence of their country's EU membership, after Poland's top court last week issued a landmark ruling against the primacy of EU law. The pro-EU demonstrations were called by former EU chief Donald Tusk, now leader of the country's main opposition grouping, Civic Platform, who has warned of the prospect of a "Polexit". "Tens of thousands of people in Warsaw and in over 100 cities and towns across Poland have come to protest what this government is doing to our homeland," Tusk told a massive crowd in the capital awash with the EU's star-studded blue flags. Tusk asked people to "defend a European Poland" after a wave of criticism against the ruling both at home and from around the European Union.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Protests
Public Radio International PRI

Is Poland heading for a ‘Polexit’?

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of cities across Poland yesterday in protest of last week’s court ruling. The country’s constitutional court declared that parts of EU law were incompatible with the Polish constitution. The ruling effectively undermines the legal bedrock upon which the whole European Union is based. Protesters and opposition politicians are worried this could mean the beginning of the end for Poland’s membership in the EU. The World's Europe correspondent Orla Barry reports.
PROTESTS
KEYT

Poland leader: Idea of ‘Polexit’ is ‘fake news’

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister says that the idea of “Polexit” is harmful “fake news.” Mateusz Morawiecki was reacting Monday to massive nationwide protests against government policy that critics say could cost Poland its European Union membership. Authorities estimated participation at up to 100,000 in Warsaw alone. The protests were sparked by a top court’s ruling that the Polish Constitution has supremacy over EU law. The case was initiated by Morawiecki. Critics say the court ruling can be seen as rejection of EU values and may potentially lead to “Polexit” or the nation being forced out of the 27-member bloc.
PROTESTS
b975.com

Pressure mounts in Italy to dissolve neo-fascist group after riots

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s government was under growing pressure on Monday to dissolve the Forza Nuova neo-fascist group involved in violent weekend protests against a government drive to make the COVID-19 “Green Pass” mandatory for all workers. Since its foundation in 1997, Forza Nuova has repeatedly been accused of using...
PROTESTS
The Independent

The ‘Polexit’ mutterings highlight a major EU flaw

The Polish Constitutional Tribunal has adjudged that certain aspects of European law, and the status of the Court of Justice of the European Union, are incompatible with the constitution of the Republic of Poland. They should know, and they’re undoubtedly correct. You might well point out that they’re a little late to the game, Poland having joined the EU in 2004, but much has changed since then. In any case, it has set hearts thumping and minds racing about what it all might mean: in short, though, probably nothing, at least in the short run.
POLITICS
Telegraph

The EU will lose its war with Poland and prove we were right to leave

It is breaking all constitutional norms. It is veering dangerously towards the populist right. And it is refusing to comply with the rules of the club, even while generously helping itself to a share of the spoils. Following the decision by the Polish supreme court to reject the primacy of European law over its own, the country is set for a full-on collision with the Commission.
POLITICS
Arkansas Online

Decision in Poland raises fear of EU exit

BRUSSELS -- Senior officials from two founding members of the European Union expressed fears Friday that a Polish ruling challenging the supremacy of EU laws could trigger the country's exit from the 27-nation bloc. France's Europe minister, Clement Beaune, insisted that Thursday's ruling from Poland's Constitutional Tribunal was an attack...
POLITICS
hot96.com

France and Germany say Poland must abide by EU rules

PARIS (Reuters) – Poland has a legal and moral obligation as a member of the European Union to abide by the bloc’s rules completely and unconditionally, the foreign ministers of France and Germany said in a joint statement issued on Friday. Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal on Thursday ruled that parts of...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

286K+
Followers
120K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy