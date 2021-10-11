CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

The Cuckoo’s Nest

By Jean Yamamura
Santa Barbara Independent
 5 days ago

In April of this year, “Cyber Ninjas” (an acknowledged conspiracy theory group), was hand-picked by the GOP to audit the already certified 2020 presidential election totals in Arizona. Nearly six months later, on September 24, their results were made public. After examining 2.1 million ballots in Maricopa County (the most populous county in the state, which includes Phoenix), the audit revealed 99 additional votes for Joe Biden and 261 fewer votes for Donald Trump.

