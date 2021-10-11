The Cuckoo’s Nest
In April of this year, “Cyber Ninjas” (an acknowledged conspiracy theory group), was hand-picked by the GOP to audit the already certified 2020 presidential election totals in Arizona. Nearly six months later, on September 24, their results were made public. After examining 2.1 million ballots in Maricopa County (the most populous county in the state, which includes Phoenix), the audit revealed 99 additional votes for Joe Biden and 261 fewer votes for Donald Trump.www.independent.com
