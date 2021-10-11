Rick Najera’s Latino Thought Makers Series at Morton College hosts Special Conversation with Dr. Cornel West Reimagining Unity: Past, Present, Future
Morton College issued the following announcement on Oct. 6. Dr. Cornel West, a renowned educator, philosopher, author and activist, is the next guest of Rick Najera’s live nationally acclaimed interview series, Latino Thought Makers, at 6:30 p.m. Friday, October 22nd, in Morton College’s Jedlicka Performing Arts Center, 3801 S. Central Avenue, Cicero. The event is free and open to the public. Complimentary tickets are available on Eventbrite.westcooknews.com
