The Fed’s War on Seniors

Politicians always make the appropriate clucking sounds when they are pandering to seniors. They will defend the Ponzi scheme that is Social Security to the death and oppose any change to the bankrupt system no matter how reasonable. It makes the politicians appear to be defending seniors when in reality they really could care less for their welfare. One bit of evidence is that the Federal Reserve has been waging war on seniors since the economic collapse of 2008. The Fed has pursued a (basically) zero interest rate policy that has financially harmed those seniors who depend on rates from CDs to supplement their retirement income. In essence the Fed is waging war on savers in general and seniors in particular. Have you checked what saving rates including those on CDs are yielding? It is criminal. Yet I have not heard one politician of either party complain about the Fed’s policy.