Charger teams are still looking for a win this season while the cross country team competed well at their invitational. Football: The Chargers found themselves the closest they have been to earning that elusive win to snap their seasons-long losing streak on Friday night, as Coach David Losey’s squad carried a 14-7 lead into halftime in a road contest with Central Heights. But the 3-1 home team picked up momentum in the second half and held Horton down on their way to a 33-20 win. The loss drops Horton to 0-5 on the season, but their performance against a solid opponent will serve as a confidence boost as the Chargers finish their regular seasons with games at Centralia, Wabaunsee and Troy.

HORTON, KS ・ 10 DAYS AGO