Indian Wells: Andy Murray beats Carlos Alcaraz in three sets to reach third round

By BBC Sport
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndy Murray beat highly-rated Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz 5-7 6-3 6-2 to reach the third round at Indian Wells. Murray raced into a 3-0 lead but was pegged back to 4-4 and, after failing to take a set point on the Alcaraz serve at 5-4, lost the opening set. But...

INDIAN WELLS, Calif (AP) — Iga Swiatek routed 25th-seeded Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 6-0 to reach the third round of the BNP Paribas Open. Swiatek has dropped just five games in two matches during her first visit to the combined ATP and WTA tour event. She needed just 54 minutes to get by Kudermetova on the first anniversary of the Polish player winning the French Open. On the men’s side, Andy Murray had to work a lot harder to advance. The two-time major champion beat 18-year-old Carlos Alcarez 57-, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the third round for the first time since 2016. Murray got into the tournament as a wild card.
