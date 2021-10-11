Michigan Prep Football How They Fared
Division 1
1. Rockford (7-0) beat Caledonia 17-14.
2. Belleville (6-1) beat Glenn 47-14.
3. Saline (7-0) beat Bedford 35-21.
4. Grand Blanc (7-0) beat Heritage 41-7
5. Rochester Adams (7-0) beat Groves 24-7.
6. Dearborn Fordson (6-1) beat Churchill 38-33.
7. West Bloomfield (6-1) beat Southfield 56-24.
8. Sterling Heights Stevenson (5-2) lost to Romeo 7-0.
9. Clarkston (6-1) beat Lake Orion 50-22.
10. Brownstown Woodhaven (7-0) beat Wyandotte 50-0.
Division 2
1. Warren De La Salle (6-0) beat U of Detroit Jesuit 44-7.
2. Livonia Churchill (6-1) lost to Fordson 38-33.
3. Byron Center (6-1) lost to Grand Rapids Christian 24-10.
4. South Lyon (7-0) beat Walled Lake Northern 42-0.
5. Caledonia (6-1) lost to Rockford 17-14.
6. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (6-1) beat Forest Hills Northern 35-7.
7. Traverse City Central (6-1) beat Alpena 56-7.
8. Muskegon Mona Shores (5-2) beat
9. Temperance Bedford (5-1) lost to Muskegon 49-28.
10. East Lansing (4-3) lost to Holt 36-21.
Division 3
1. Detroit King (6-1) beat Renaissance 57-7.
2. DeWitt (6-1) beat Everett 49-21.
3. Mount Pleasant (7-0) beat Powers Ctholic 42-13.
4. Muskegon (6-1) beat Mona Shores 49-28.
5. Riverview (7-0) beat Airport 38-19.
6. River Rouge (5-2) beat University Prep 71-0.
7. Allen Park (5-2) lost to Harper Woods 32-21.
8. Birmingham Brother Rice (4-2) did not report.
9. Harper Woods (6-1) beat Allen Park 32-21.
10. Cedar Springs (6-1) beat Wayland 62-22.
Division 4
1. Chelsea (7-0) beat Tecumseh 58-21.
2. Edwardsburg (7-0) beat Otsego 64-8.
3. Hudsonville Unity Christian (7-0) beat West Catholic 40-14.
4. Goodrich (5-2) lost to Lake Fenton 14-12.
5. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (5-1) beat
(tie) Whitehall (6-1) beat Hart 46-6.
7. Freeland (6-1) beat Swan Valley 36-13.
8. Croswell-Lexington (6-1) beat Algonac 58-6.
(tie) Vicksburg (6-1) beat Plainwell 35-6.
10. Ortonville Brandon (5-2) lost to Corunna 20-17.
Division 5
1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (7-0) beat Middleville 51-0.
2. Frankenmuth (7-0) beat Alma 22-7.
3. Grand Rapids West Catholic (6-1) lost to Unity Christian 40-14.
4. Kingsley (7-0) beat Ogemaw Heights 36-13.
5. Portland (6-1) beat Eaton Rapids 37-0.
6. Marine City (7-0) beat Madison 49-7.
7. Gladwin (7-0) beat Clare 48-42.
8. Berrien Springs (7-0) beat South Haven 41-16.
9. Comstock Park (7-0) beat Calvin Christian 61-7.
10. Kingsford (4-3) lost to Wrightstown, WI 35-0.
(tie) Armada (6-1) lost to Almont 14-7.
Division 6
1. Lansing Catholic (7-0) beat Charlotte 56-24.
2. Constantine (7-0) beat Allegan 56-12.
3. Millington (7-0) beat Bullock Creek 54-14.
4. Jonesville (7-0) beat Quincy 58-0.
5. Montague (5-1) beat Mason County Central 2-0.
6. Michigan Center (6-1) beat Napoleon 12-7.
(tie) Reed City (6-1) beat Newaygo 50-13.
8. Negaunee (6-1) beat Gladstone 31-30.
9. Boyne City (6-1) beat Mancelona 50-18.
10. Standish-Sterling (6-1) beat Valley Lutheran 2-0.
Division 7
1. Traverse City St. Francis (7-0) beat Sault Ste. Marie 42-28.
2. Pewamo-Westphalia (7-0) beat Saranac 27-0.
3. Bad Axe (7-0) beat Vassar 53-0.
4. Lawton (7-0) beat Galesgurg-Augusta 49-0.
5. Jackson Lumen Christi (6-1) beat Pennfield 48-8.
6. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (6-1) beat Huron 20-12.
7. Muskegon Catholic Central (6-1) beat manistee 34-0. 20-12.
8. Madison Heights Bishop Foley (6-1) beat Gabriel Richard 51-20.
9. Detroit Central (7-1) beat Douglass 2-0.
(tie) Reese (8-1) beat Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port 27-18.
Division 8
1. Hudson (7-0) beat Blissfield 43-0.
2. Addison (7-0) beat Grass Lake 59-0.
3. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (6-1) beat Loy Norrix 76-40.
4. Ubly (7-0) beat Capac 2-0.
5. Beal City (6-1) beat Manton 49-0.
6. Carson City-Crystal (6-1) lost to Breckenridge 12-0.
7. Clarkston Everest Catholic (6-1) beat Our Lady of The Lakes 35-0.
8. Centreville (6-1) beat Comstock 2-0.
9. Sand Creek (5-2) beat Erie Mason 48-6.
10. White Pigeon (6-1) beat Cassopolis 32-8.
Division 8 Player
1. Powers North Central (7-0) beat Ontonagon 71-6.
2. Portland St Patrick (6-0) did not report.
3. Adrian Lenawee Christian (7-0) beat Camden-Frontier 48-0.
4. Morrice (7-0) beat Genesee 58-14.
5. Suttons Bay (7-0) beat Marion 45-0.
6. Marion (6-1) lost to Suttons Bay 45-0.
7. Pickford (6-1) beat Newberry 34-28.
8. Martin (7-0) beat Mendon 28-20.
9. Crystal Falls Forest Park (7-0) beat Bessemer 2-0.
(tie) Britton-Deerfield (7-0) beat Maple Walley61-8.
