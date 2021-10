Chasing the elusive trip to Sleepy Town, USA, has been an impossible feat for me for the last six hours. I’m not sure if it is the fact that my dogs must have gotten their mischievous little paws on some crack (as evidenced by their out-of-character 2 a.m. rendezvous up and down the hallway) or that I neglected to take my nighttime sleep aid at the normal time, both of which have prevented me from enjoying a peaceful night’s sleep. Nevertheless, it has been an awful night with no rest, and I am not looking forward to a day of work when all I will be thinking about is how nice it will feel to finally get home so I can catch up on the rest that I missed on this night.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO