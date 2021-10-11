CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eau Claire, WI

Around Town Briefs 10/11/21

Leader-Telegram
 5 days ago

INDIGENOUS VIOLENCE: UW-Eau Claire-Barron County will host a program honoring Indigenous people Thursday during its free “Thursdays at the U” presentation. Renee Gralewicz, an enrolled member of and Peacemaker for the Brothertown Indian Nation and a descendant of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans, will present “Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives” from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Room 234 of Ritzinger Hall.

www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
City
Eau Claire, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Eau Claire, WI
Government
City
Augusta, WI
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Briefs#Uw Eau#American Indian#Alaska Native#Indigenous#Augusta High School

Comments / 0

Community Policy