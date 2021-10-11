Around Town Briefs 10/11/21
INDIGENOUS VIOLENCE: UW-Eau Claire-Barron County will host a program honoring Indigenous people Thursday during its free “Thursdays at the U” presentation. Renee Gralewicz, an enrolled member of and Peacemaker for the Brothertown Indian Nation and a descendant of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans, will present “Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives” from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Room 234 of Ritzinger Hall.www.leadertelegram.com
