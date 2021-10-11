NFL Week 5: Sunday Night Football Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday football ends with a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills are looking like one of the best teams in the NFL, while the Chiefs are sitting at 2-2 and in last place in the AFC West. The records won’t matter when the lights go on at Arrowhead Stadium, because Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are still a very dangerous team. Josh Allen and the Bills are looking to show that they are the top team in the AFC tonight.