Lady Bomber Soccer falls to Andrean for the Sectional Championship 2 – 0

The Lady Bombers fell just short of their elusive first sectional championship. The 3rd ranked Andrean 59ers hosted the sectional championship and were given 80 minutes of all they could handle. The Lady Bombers had their opportunities but were unlucky in finding the back of the net. Andreans first goal came in the 37th minute and their second came in the 49th minute. The Senior led Lady Bombers had great individual performances at every position on the pitch, 2 that really stood out was the midfield play of Senior Taylor Jordan and Sophomore Grace Healey. Senior goalkeeper Abby Ahler finished the game with 7 saves.