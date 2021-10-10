At-A-Glance: Animal Farm Foundation (AFF) works at the intersection of animal and human rights. They aim to end archaic breed restriction laws that perpetuate unequal housing policies that are racist, classist, and ableist. For most of the organization’s 36 year existence, their team has proudly worked behind the scenes without focus on building awareness for its work or expertise. However, functioning as a best kept secret in the animal rights community limited the potential success of AFF as it advocated for officials to recognize biased laws against dogs and humans that are based on emotion-driven media reports and one-off incidents. The Wakeman Agency encouraged AFF to reassess their public role and created a plan to bring the organization to the forefront of conversations on breed restriction laws. The ultimate goal was to establish Animal Farm Foundation as an organizational thought leader on breed discrimination.