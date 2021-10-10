Hopsin Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Birth Place: Panorama City, Los Angeles, California, United States. Profession: Rapper, Songwriter, Music video director. Hopsin is a well-known name as an American rapper and a songwriter. His full name is Marcus Jamal Hopson. He is also a singer and record producer. He has worked as a director for music videos. Along with these, he is also recognized as a talented actor in the film industry. He has produced and contributed a lot to the music industry.mddailyrecord.com
