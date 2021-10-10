CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Hopsin Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

By Becca Bleznak
Maryland Daily Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBirth Place: Panorama City, Los Angeles, California, United States. Profession: Rapper, Songwriter, Music video director. Hopsin is a well-known name as an American rapper and a songwriter. His full name is Marcus Jamal Hopson. He is also a singer and record producer. He has worked as a director for music videos. Along with these, he is also recognized as a talented actor in the film industry. He has produced and contributed a lot to the music industry.

mddailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ok Magazine

Longtime Friend Reveals Brian Laundrie Always Wanted To Move Out Of The Country, Claims The 23-Year-Old Would 'Drop Everything' To Avoid Arrest

Another person has come forward with potential information on where Brian Laundrie may be hiding, and this time, their guess is far from the Carlton Reserve. Longtime friend of the 23-year-old fugitive described Laundrie as a "good planner" and claimed he has been talking about his dreams of moving out of the country ever since high school.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TVShowsAce

How Did Zach & Tori Roloff Afford A Million Dollar House?!

Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff recently revealed that they moved to Washington! The couple shared their exciting news on social media with a photo of themselves leaving their old home behind. They also posted a snap of their family of four, plus their dog Murphy, sitting on their new porch. They seem thrilled to be in their new house, but of course, there’s a lot of work to be done.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito’s Parents Retrieve Her Ashes in Heartbreaking Photo

The parents of slain 22-year-old Gabby Petito traveled to Wyoming on Wednesday to retrieve their daughter’s ashes and bring them back home to New York. Authorities made the discovery of Gabby Petito’s body back on September 19 at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Bridger-Teton National Forest. Dr. Brent Blue, the Teton County Coroner, originally ruled the Long Island native’s death a homicide. However, on Tuesday, it was revealed that Petito died by “manual strangulation.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Food Network Star Anne Burrell Marries Stuart Claxton: 'We Feel So Much Love'

The Food Network star married Stuart Claxton on Saturday in a beautiful fall ceremony at Windridge Estates Redbarn 20 in Cazenovia, N.Y., the bride's hometown. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE ahead of her wedding, Burrell, 52, opened up about finally tying the knot after getting engaged in April 2020 while quarantining with her family and Claxton in Cazenovia.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Evander Holyfield Gets Engaged, Bey & Jay Take Venice And More

This week there were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. What a week it was for Black celebrity couples! There were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. A lot of the action took place at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. Producer Jay-Z stepped out with Beyoncé (who stayed off the red carpet again but still snapped some effortlessly stunning photos for her Instagram), Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon left their sons at home to show support (and she was greeted in the sweetest way by Jay), and All American star Bre-Z and her partner Chris Amore stepped out in style to get a first look at the film.
RELATIONSHIPS
FitnessVolt.com

Flex Wheeler Gives Covid Hospitalization Update: “I Am In Acute Kidney Failure”

Former professional bodybuilder Flex Wheeler gave a health update from his hospital bed after testing positive for Covid-19 recently. The multiple-time Arnold Classic winner and Mr. Olympia runner-up has been through more than most could bear during his lifetime. In 1994, he was involved in a serious car crash before being diagnosed with a hereditary kidney disease near the latter part of his competitive career which led to a kidney transplant in 2003.
FITNESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Star Tony Beets Literally Stumbles Across Gold Mine

There’s no stopping Gold Rush star Tony Beets from finding his next supply of metal. So when the mine boss couldn’t get a water license for his usual spot at Indian River, he decided to pack up his family and search the earth for a new location to dig. Dedicated to his team, Beets was willing to leave his home and travel 30 miles north to Paradise Hill where the ground conditions were uncertain at best.
CELEBRITIES
Awful Announcing

Allison Williams is leaving ESPN over COVID-19 vaccine mandate, says “I am so morally and ethically not aligned with this.”

Disney, ESPN’s parent company, is one of many large corporations requiring all employees to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, which has led to more than 722,000 deaths in the United States. As ESPN PR’s Mike Soltys shared in the first link there (an Aug. 2 Bristol Press piece on the Disney mandate, which was set to kick in this month), ESPN actually put in an earlier mandate of Aug. 1 for the people working live events for them. That included sideline reporters like Allison Williams.
PUBLIC HEALTH
talesbuzz.com

Producer of Drake & Future’s Life is Good is dead at 25

According to a family member, Darius Hill, known as D. Hill, has died at age 25. Tributes poured in for the talented Hip Hop producer best known for co-producing Future and Drake’s hit single, Life is Good. His uncle confirmed his death on Facebook. “Today my Talented nephew Darius Hill...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Biography#American
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
Washington Examiner

Short order: Some Hooters waitresses concerned about underwearlike new uniforms

Hooters waitresses wear short shorts, and some are complaining about how tiny they're getting. The restaurant chain, known for its scantily clad servers and chicken wings, issued new uniforms, including shorts that look almost like hip-hugger underwear. Two different companies, either Hooters of America or the Original Hooters, operates each...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Music
talesbuzz.com

Tristan Thompson Slammed For Calling Khloé Kardashian’s Health Magazine Cover ‘So Motivational’

Tristan Thompson, please stop . The Sacramento Kings player hopped on Instagram to congratulate Khloé Kardashian, his baby momma and ex-girlfriend, for her stunning Health Magazine cover story on Wednesday, and, well, fans kinda hated it! After the 37-year-old posted a snapshot from her photoshoot (below), the basketball star responded in the comments, applauding the model for her work ethic. He shared:
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy