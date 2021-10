The Kansas City Chiefs entered the 2021 NFL season having lost a total of six regular season games over the previous two campaigns. Five of the defeats - including both of their setbacks in 2020 - came at home, with four of them being by fewer than nine points. One of Kansas City's two losses this year took place in its own stadium, also by just one score. The Chiefs (2-2) hope to produce a better result in Week 5 as they host the Buffalo Bills (3-1) on Sunday Night Football.

