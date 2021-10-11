CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Lenovo tumbles most in three years after scrapping CDR listing plan

By Bloomberg
theedgemarkets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Oct 11): Lenovo Group Ltd. plunged by the most in three years in Hong Kong trading after the world’s No. 1 personal computer maker withdrew a plan to list in mainland China just days after its application was accepted by regulators. Shares of the Beijing-based tech giant dropped as much...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
theedgemarkets.com

Sime Darby focused on ‘transformational' M&A, eyes expansion in India, Indonesia

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 16): Sime Darby Bhd said the diversified group’s expansion for the current financial year ending June 30, 2022 (FY22) includes “transformational" mergers and acquisitions (M&A) as the company explores opportunities in India and Indonesia. According to Sime Darby’s latest corporate presentation, the group’s growth strategy includes luxury...
BUSINESS
AFP

Microsoft shuttering LinkedIn in China as rules tighten

Microsoft on Thursday said it will shut down career-oriented social network LinkedIn in China, citing a "challenging operating environment" as Beijing tightens its control over tech firms. "We're... facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China," Shroff said in a blog post.
INTERNET
theedgemarkets.com

Microsoft to shut down LinkedIn in China, cites 'challenging' environment

(Oct 15): Microsoft Corp is pulling the plug on LinkedIn in China nearly seven years after its launch, marking the retreat of the last major U.S.-owned social network in China as authorities there further tighten their control over the internet sector. LinkedIn said in a blog post on Thursday that...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

India's Zee accuses Invesco of double standards in Sony merger

NEW DELHI (Oct 15): India's Zee on Tuesday said top shareholder Invesco's opposition to a proposed merger of the TV network with Sony's India unit is hypocritical because the U.S. investment firm pitched a deal with similar terms earlier this year. Invesco's "stance... runs contrary to the very deal Invesco...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdr#Yuan#Lenovo Group Ltd#Chinese#Asian Research#United First Partners
theedgemarkets.com

Austrian Intel supplier banks on hot niche market to ease chip pain

(Oct 15): Intel Corp supplier Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG (AT&S) is plotting to become a top provider of a specialty material essential to the high-performance computing chips used in PCs and data centres to fuel growth. The Austrian company wants to become one of the world’s three biggest makers...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Evergrande's Swedish electric vehicle unit in sale talks, CEO says

STOCKHOLM/NEW YORK (Oct 15):The Swedish electric vehicle unit of China Evergrande Group is in talks with US and European venture capital firms and industrial partners to find new owners, its top chief said, as its Chinese parent battles default on more than US$300 billion in debts. National Electric Vehicle Sweden...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Microsoft Shuts Down LinkedIn in China Amid Nation's Tech Crackdown

Job seekers and networkers in China will have one less outlet after Microsoft announced that it's shutting down its professional social networking platform LinkedIn, the last American social media site in the country. Technology strategist at investment firm D.A. Davidson Gil Lauria joined Cheddar to provide some insight into why China’s communist party has been cracking down on tech companies and its society at large. However, he noted that the pullout will have little impact on Microsoft’s bottom line.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Tesla takes two of three top spots in China's most popular EV list

The Hongguang Mini took the top spot in the China Passenger Car Association's list of top electric vehicles. It's made through a joint venture between General Motors, Wuling Motors and state-owned SAIC Motor. Tesla took the second and third spots with 111,751 sales of the Model 3 and 92,933 sales of the Model Y during the first three quarters of the year.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Reuters

Lenovo stock drops 17% after withdrawing Shanghai listing application

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Lenovo Group Ltd saw its stock fall more than 17% on Monday, its biggest intraday decline in over a decade, after the Chinese technology giant withdrew its application for a 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) share listing in Shanghai. The world’s biggest personal computer maker on Friday...
STOCKS
Variety

Microsoft Pulls LinkedIn From China as News Industry Crackdown Rattles Social Media

Tech giant Microsoft has withdrawn its LinkedIn professional social media service from mainland China, citing the difficulties of compliance in the Middle Kingdom. The move marks the withdrawal of the last major western social media operation in China, where the Communist government is simultaneously pushing back against tech firms, private capital and western influence. The Chinese government is in the process of pushing tech firms out of the news business, even in seemingly uncontroversial areas as sports. “We’re also facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China,” LinkedIn explained on its corporate blog. “Given this, we’ve made the...
INTERNET
theedgemarkets.com

Japanese shares jump on tech boost, set to post weekly gain of over 2%

TOKYO (Oct 15): Japanese shares rose on Friday, and were set to end the week up more than 2%, after Wall Street's overnight gains helped boost technology heavyweights as the earnings season is set to kick off. However, Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing was the biggest drag on the Nikkei, falling...
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

ACE Market-bound Ecomate aims to raise RM16.2m from IPO

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 15): Ecomate Holdings Bhd, en-route to a listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd on Nov 8, 2021, aims to raise RM16.2 million from its initial public offering (IPO) exercise. Managing director Jason Koh Jian Hui said the IPO, which involves a public issuance...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Ngiam Tee Wee resigns as BSL Corp CEO to focus on MD work at subsidiary level

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 15): BSL Corp Bhd, which is involved in contract manufacturing of electrical and electronic products, announced on Friday the resignation of Ngiam Tee Wee as its chief executive officer. In a bourse filing, the company said Ngiam, 53, has resigned due to “other work commitments as the...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Aris Water sets IPO terms, to raise up to $318 million

Aris Water Solutions Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the profitable Texas-based water handling and recycling company is looking to raise up to $317.7 million. The company said it is offering 17.65 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $16 and $18 a share. With a total of 19.42 million Class A shares and 34.08 million Class B shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $963.0 million. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ARIS." Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $7.4 million on revenue of $102.8 million during the six months ended June 30, after a net loss of $1.3 million on revenue of $84.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has eased 0.2%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
theedgemarkets.com

Ringgit poised for technical correction against US dollar next week

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 16): The ringgit is expected to experience some technical correction in the coming days, trading in the range of RM4.15 to RM4.16 against the US dollar during the holiday-shortened week, an analyst said. Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd chief economist Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said the ringgit, which...
CURRENCIES
theedgemarkets.com

CPO futures seen trading higher next week on improved sentiment, may hit RM5,050

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 16): The crude palm oil (CPO) futures contract on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives is expected to trade higher next week on improved sentiment, a dealer said. Palm oil trader David Ng said CPO futures are expected to trade above RM4900 as sentiment remains bullish due to strong fundamentals.
INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Japan's Nikkei hits 2-week high on tech boost, marks 1st weekly gain in four

TOKYO (Oct 15): Japan's Nikkei jumped to a more than two-week high on Friday and posted its first weekly gain in four, after overnight gains on Wall Street boosted technology heavyweights ahead of their earnings results. The Nikkei share average rose 1.81% to close at 29,068.62, while the broader Topix...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy