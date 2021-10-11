Ole Miss football is back in the Top-15 in both AP and USA TODAY Coaches polls
Ole Miss leapt four spots in the latest Associated Press poll to No. 13 and No. 14 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll after a thrilling 52-51 win over Arkansas on Saturday. The Rebels (4-1, 1-1 SEC) now have a three-game SEC stretch to finish off October. First up is a reunion for head coach Lane Kiffin and the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2, 2-1 SEC) in Knoxville. A home game against LSU follows then a pre-Halloween showdown against Auburn to close out the month.www.chatsports.com
