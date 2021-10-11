CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Cowboys offense is rolling!

tigernet.com
 5 days ago

Would love to see Tony Elliott try some of their play calls. The fake pitch to Zeke and then screen to him was a thing of beauty today. They are running some very collegiate type plays. keith75®. Orange Blooded [3231]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 3923. Joined: 9/14/14. Re: Dallas Cowboys offense...

www.tigernet.com

CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
Blogging The Boys

Cowboys news: Dallas Cowboys activate Malik Turner from injured reserve

Malik Turner returns from IR to add more WR depth and upgrade special teams. The Cowboys have made the following roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against Carolina:. -Wide receiver Malik Turner has been activated from Reserve/Injured-Designated for Return. Last season he was a core special teams contributor when active.
NFL
FanSided

The Dallas Cowboys are just missing one key ingredient

Being a championship caliber team is not for the faint of heart. Talent and leadership alone, often aren’t enough. A team needs something extra. Something that separates the best team from everyone else. And the Dallas Cowboys don’t seem to have it. Yet. As we chronicled yesterday, the Dallas Cowboys...
NFL
Oklahoma State
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Biadasz at the center of controversy

Name a weak spot on this Dallas Cowboys offense. Come on I dare you. Outside of the center position, I’m not sure if anything the Cowboys have resembles anything close to a weakness. Such is the nature of what many consider to be the NFL’s top offense. Even with the...
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys coach comments on release of Jaylon Smith

Following the surprise release of Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith, Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy addressed reporters to explain the decision. McCarthy said “multiple factors” went into the decision to cut Smith but refused to get into the specifics. “We just felt like this was the best time to make...
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys get positive news on the injury front

In a welcome change, the Dallas Cowboys have received some positive news on the injury front. According to The Athletic’s Jon Machota, Cowboys fans will be happy to see some impact players are on their way to returning. “Some positive injury news for the Cowboys: S Donovan Wilson, CB Kelvin...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Cowboys Make Three Roster Moves

Michael Gehlken reports that the Dallas Cowboys are signing TE Jeremy Sprinkle and FB Nick Ralston to their active roster, as both players are out of standard elevations this season. Gehlken reports that Ralston’s deal will be a two-year contract. Gehlken is also reporting that the team is waiving T...
NFL
Brent Venables
Boone News-Republican

Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys odds, picks and prediction

The Carolina Panthers (3-0) and Dallas Cowboys (2-1) meet at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in Week 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Panthers vs. Cowboys odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets. The Panthers have surprised with...
NFL
WFAA

Cowboys Hash Marks: Dallas dismantles September contender

DALLAS — The Carolina Panthers were a formidable opponent coming into Week 4. They led the NFL in run defense and they were 3-0. Matt Rhule's squad also had the advantage of rest as they were coming off a Thursday nighter in Houston to take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
NFL
chatsports.com

Cowboys vs. Panthers: Week 4 matchups to watch for the Dallas Cowboys

Although the Dallas Cowboys record doesn’t reflect it, this Week 4 matchup with the Carolina Panthers should be between two undefeated teams. Sadly, a missed Greg Zuerlein 31-yard field goal in Week 1 against the Buccaneers, and a missed offensive pass interference call late in that game, are keeping that from happening. Despite that, these are two talented teams playing one another this week.
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys injury update following Panthers win

The Dallas Cowboys ended the Carolina Panthers winning streak, extending their own to three consecutive games. While enjoying their victory Monday, Cowboys VP Stephen Jones provided an injury update. According to The Athletic’s Jon Machota, Jones said the Cowboys expect to have LB Keanu Neal and OT Ty Nsekhe back...
NFL
#Cowboys#Clemson#American Football#Tigerpulse
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys update injury status of Amari Cooper

The Dallas Cowboys got off to a quick start in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, driving 70 yards down the field on their second offensive possession of the game to take a 7-0 lead. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, wide receiver Amari Cooper appears to have suffered an injury. The...
NFL
Wbt.com

Panthers face hot Dallas Cowboys squad

It’s a big game for the Panthers on Sunday, as they travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys and their fifth ranked offense. Kick-off is set for 1:00 on WBT. “America’s Team” is 2-1 on the season after a dominant win over the Eagles on Monday Night Football, while the Panthers are undefeated at 3-0 and well-rested after a Thursday night win over the Texans.
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Ezekiel Elliott dismisses ‘statement’ game talk, credits Dallas Cowboys offensive line

A knee injury kept Ezekiel Elliott from practicing with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday, but the running back downplayed any concern. Elliott said his knee was a little stiff, but “a lot of the stiffness is gone” now. “So just kind of taking the load off of it, giving it time to heal, get right for this weekend,” he said.
NFL
Dallas Cowboys
NFL
Football
Sports
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Tight End Position Means Production in Dallas

For many years, the tight end position with the Dallas Cowboys has been one of production and consistency. Some famous names linked to the position with the Cowboys are Mike Ditka, Billy Joe DuPree, Doug Cosbie, Jay Novacek, and most recently, Jason Witten. Witten played for the Cowboys from 2003-2017,...
NFL
foxwilmington.com

Postgame Transcripts: Week 4 at Dallas Cowboys

Obviously disappointed with the way today went. A lot of credit to Dallas. We knew they were a really hot team coming in and they obviously showed us that. I thought our guys showed resolve coming back at the end and making it a one score game with a chance to get a stop. Like all good teams, they found a way to make one more play and found a way to make it happen. Obviously, we’re disappointed as a team. We thought we played much better. Our rush defense has been our sort of calling card. We were not able to stop the run today, not able to get to the quarterback. Not able to take the ball away. On offense, we turned the ball. We won’t overreact. We’ll take this as a way to make ourselves better and head into next week with some lessons learned from facing a good team on the road.
NFL
ssnewstelegram.com

Dallas Cowboys look to continue winning streak

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 5 of the NFL regular season on a roll, currently riding a threegame winning streak. After wins over the Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers, the Cowboys will look to add the New York Giants to their list Sunday. Dallas comes in to...
NFL

