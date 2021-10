The focus right now might be on Adam Fox as the next defenseman to sign a massive contract, but he’s certainly not the only one. Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg is in the final season of his seven-year, $29.75 million deal signed in 2015 and will be an unrestricted free agent next summer. Jeff Marek of Sportsnet reports that Klingberg’s camp is looking for an eight-year extension worth somewhere between $62 million and $66 million.

NHL ・ 32 MINUTES AGO