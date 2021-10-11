CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herbert's 398 yards, Ekeler 3 TDs lead Chargers over Browns

 5 days ago

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Austin Ekeler scored three touchdowns, including a 3-yard score with 1:31 remaining as the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Cleveland Browns 47-42 in a wild shootout Sunday. Justin Herbert had his record 11th 300-yard game with 398 yards passing and tied a career-high with four touchdowns. Mike Williams had 165 receiving yards and caught two TDs for the Chargers, off to their first 4-1 start since 2014. Nick Chubb rushed for 161 yards and Baker Mayfield bounced back, going 23 of 32 for 306 yards and two touchdowns for Cleveland. David Njoku had 149 receiving yards for Cleveland, which has lost both of its games after having double-digit leads in the second half.

