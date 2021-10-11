Clear and quiet Sunday night, Sunny and Warm Columbus Day ahead!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We will have a clear and quiet overnight with lows dipping down into the mid to upper 60s. High pressure will continue to dominate the region setting us up for a nice dry streak of weather for us through the week ahead featuring mostly sunny skies and comfortable mornings followed by warm afternoons. Lows each night will fall into the upper 60s to near 70 with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.