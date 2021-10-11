CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Panama City, FL

Clear and quiet Sunday night, Sunny and Warm Columbus Day ahead!

By Jenny Brown
WJHG-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We will have a clear and quiet overnight with lows dipping down into the mid to upper 60s. High pressure will continue to dominate the region setting us up for a nice dry streak of weather for us through the week ahead featuring mostly sunny skies and comfortable mornings followed by warm afternoons. Lows each night will fall into the upper 60s to near 70 with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

www.wjhg.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Panama City, FL
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Day#Perfect Day#Sunny Skies#Wjhg#Uv

Comments / 0

Community Policy