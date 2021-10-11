CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

White Sox stay alive in ALDS with 12-6 rout of Astros

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bdEX_0cNR3HmK00

EditorsNote: Adds quotes, delete “Kyle” from final graf, other minor edits

Yasmani Grandal and Leury Garcia homered as part of a five-run third inning and Eloy Jimenez had two hits and two RBIs as the host Chicago White Sox kept their season alive Sunday with a 12-6 victory against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the teams’ AL Division Series.

The Astros lead the best-of-five series two games to one. Game 4 is Monday afternoon in Chicago.

“I feel like we got the momentum back, and that’s all we need,” Grandal said.

The White Sox collected a franchise postseason-record 16 hits. Tim Anderson led the way with three hits, while Yoan Moncada, Gavin Sheets, Jimenez and Garcia each had two.

Chicago relievers retired the final 16 Astros in a row, as the pitching staff notched 16 strikeouts on the night.

“That’s what our strength was coming into spring training. We’ve got a great group of guys out there, and this is where it matters,” White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks said about his team’s bullpen.

After opening the series with 20 successive singles, the White Sox delivered their first extra-base hit when Grandal connected for a two-run home run against Astros starter Luis Garcia with one out in the third inning.

That set the tone for a five-run inning punctuated by a three-run blast from Leury Garcia off Houston reliever Yimi Garcia, as the White Sox took a 6-5 lead. The Astros answered with a run in the top of the fourth, but Chicago responded just as swiftly with three runs in the bottom half.

Jose Abreu drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single. Chicago got a valuable insurance tally one batter later, as Grandal reached on a fielder’s choice fielded by Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel.

Gurriel threw home in an attempt to retire Luis Robert at the plate, but the ball struck Grandal as he ran toward first base, even as Grandal appeared to be well outside the baseline.

“Clearly, he was running inside,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said about the play. “I mean, that’s interference in itself. That was a big play because we didn’t get an out and they scored a run.”

White Sox starter Dylan Cease retired the Astros in order in the first inning but was unable to escape the second. Kyle Tucker delivered a two-run double and Jake Meyers had an RBI single to help chase Cease, who spaced three runs and two hits in 1 2/3 innings with three walks and two strikeouts.

Strong relief efforts for both sides kept the game close. Houston’s Cristian Javier struck out six and walked two in 2 2/3 scoreless innings. For the White Sox, Ryan Tepera struck out three in two perfect innings before Aaron Bummer retired all five men he faced, including four by strikeout.

Michael Kopech (1-0) was the winner, allowing three runs and four hits in 2 1/3 innings with one walk and five strikeouts.

Yimi Garcia (0-1) took the loss, yielding four runs and four hits in 1/3 of an inning with one strikeout.

Alex Bregman and Tucker had two hits apiece for Houston.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Craig Kimbrel News

The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline anticipating he would help fortify their bullpen for a World Series run. Instead, Kimbrel was a disaster on the South Side. A closer with the Cubs and throughout his big league career, the White Sox tried to use Kimbrel as a setup man.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

‘This place was rocking’: Chicago White Sox come back from the brink, rallying from a 4-run deficit vs. the Houston Astros for a wild 12-6 win in Game 3 of the ALDS

The situation looked bleak early for the Chicago White Sox. Facing elimination in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, the Sox trailed the Houston Astros by four runs heading to the bottom of the third. Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal had a message for reliever Michael Kopech. “I told him, ‘I’ve been here before, we’re going to come back and we’re going to win it,’ ” Grandal said. There ...
MLB
soxmachine.com

Podcast: ALDS Preview – White Sox vs. Astros

Intro: State of the White Sox heading into the postseason. 20:16: What would this year’s postseason look like using 2020 format. How do the White Sox stack up against other AL playoff teams pitching-wise? It feels like their bullpen never got fully sorted out and their once-vaunted starting rotation is falling apart, but other teams have their own struggles so I’m not sure if these problems are unique.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoan Moncada
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Michael Kopech
Person
Aaron Bummer
Person
Gavin Sheets
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Yasmani Grandal
Person
Ryan Tepera
chatsports.com

White Sox Get Their Revenge. Batter Astros 12-6 in Game 3

The Astros came into Chicago last night thinking about a sweep of the South-siders on their way to their fifth consecutive ALCS. As it turned out, the main sticks being wielded were those by the White Sox hitters, with a hitting barrage that buried the Astros in Game 3 of the ALDS, 12-6.
MLB
chatsports.com

Six Pack of Stats (ALDS Game 3): White Sox 12, Astros 6

The Chicago White Sox picked up a win in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Houston Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field. Houston leads the best-of-five series, 2-1, and has another chance on Monday to clinch a fifth straight appearance in the ALCS, while the White Sox look to send the series to Houston for Game 5.
MLB
Dallas News

Leury García, Yasmani Grandal shine as White Sox beat Astros 12-6 in ALDS

CHICAGO (AP) — Two big swings by pint-sized Leury García. A rule-testing run by Yasmani Grandal. Solid relief work from Liam Hendriks and company. Right when the Chicago White Sox got in big trouble, they found a way. García and Grandal homered, and Grandal’s borderline baserunning helped the White Sox...
MLB
houstonpublicmedia.org

Astros beat White Sox 6-1 in ALDS opener after 6 scoreless innings from McCullers

Houston Public Media’s Lucio Vasquez contributed to this report. Lance McCullers Jr. was terrific. Yordan Alvarez delivered, and Jose Altuve scored on a nifty slide. The Houston Astros sure love October. McCullers pitched scoreless ball into the seventh inning, and the Astros beat Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alds#Editorsnote#The Houston Astros#Al Division Series#The White Sox
Bleacher Report

Yasmani Grandal, White Sox Win ALDS Game 3 vs. Astros 12-6 to Extend Series

The Chicago White Sox avoided the brooms by discovering their bats. Facing the prospect of a three-game sweep, the White Sox offense woke up, leading the way in a 12-6 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday night. It wasn't looking good for Chicago after the Astros raced out to...
MLB
Daily Herald

White Sox rally back for 12-6 win to keep series alive

This one was worth the long wait. Back at home in the playoffs for the first time in 13 years, the White Sox needed to beat the Astros in order to stay alive in the best-of-five American League Division Series. In a game that ran 4 hours and 27 minutes...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Astros’ Carlos Correa teases signing with New York

The Houston Astros shortstop teased signing with New York during a recent appearance on the La Garata podcast. However he didn’t specify if he was talking about the Yankees or Mets. Here’s what was said during the interview, which was conducted in Spanish, according to SNY:. In a separate interview,...
MLB
CBS Boston

Rochie’s Keys To A Red Sox ALCS Victory Over Astros

HOUSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox and Astros are meeting in the postseason for the third time in five seasons. Houston took out Boston in the 2017 ALDS en route to a title while the Sox beat the Astros in the 2018 ALCS en route to their own World Series crown. That makes this year a rubber match of sorts, with the bout getting started Friday night in Houston. Let’s take a look at four keys to Boston taking the series and securing a spot in the World Series. Win One In Houston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts turns a double play against...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

How Should We Feel About the Astros?

The Astros are tearing the cover off the ball this postseason, just as they have all year. And don’t let Ryan Tepera fool you, they are not doing so with the aid of illicit activities. It’s been nearly two years since we first learned about the Astros’ cheating en route to winning the 2017 World ...
MLB
News-Democrat

What happened behind the scenes that led the St. Louis Cardinals to fire Mike Shildt?

In a stunning move made eight days after the conclusion of their season, the St. Louis Cardinals dismissed manager Mike Shildt on Thursday, chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. and President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak announced. “We have determined that we have a philosophical difference in the direction that our Major...
MLB
Reuters

Reuters

202K+
Followers
223K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy